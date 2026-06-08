England succumb to five-wicket defeat against Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up

England's T20 World Cup campaign is underway as they face India in Cardiff on Wednesday before starting their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday.

England succumbed to a five-wicket defeat to rivals Australia in their first T20 World Cup warm-up game in Cardiff. England lost the toss and slumped to 19-3, with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt scoring three on her return to the side after Danni Wyatt-Hodge (4) and Amy Jones (2) were dismissed.

England were indebted to Alice Capsey (45 off 36 balls) and Freya Kemp (41 off 27 balls) for salvaging their innings as Australia were set 158 for victory at Sophia Gardens. Australia made light work of the run chase. Beth Mooney (43 off 26) and Georgia Voll's 51-run stand for the opening wicket, laying the foundations for Ellyse Perry's 64 off 44 before Tahlia McGrath hit the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

England return to Cardiff to face India in their final T20 World Cup warm-up on Wednesday before kicking off the tournament against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on Friday





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