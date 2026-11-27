England Under-21s will face France, Poland and co-hosts Serbia in Group A at Euro 2027 as coach Lee Carsley urges his players to win a third straight European title and create a legacy.

England Under-21s have been drawn in Group A for Euro 2027 and will face France, Poland and co-hosts Serbia. The draw took place on Thursday in Belgrade, with Serbia hosting the tournament alongside Albania.

England Euro 2027 Group Draw Details

The Young Lions open their campaign against France on 16 June in Leskovac. They then face Serbia in Belgrade on 19 June before staying in the Serbian capital to play Poland in their final group game on Tuesday, 22 June. England go into the tournament seeking a third successive European Under-21 title. They won the past two European Championships in 2023 and 2025 under head coach Lee Carsley.

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Only Italy have won three successive European Under-21 tournaments, between 1992 and 1996. That achievement came when just eight teams competed at the finals, unlike the current 16-team format. Carsley has urged his players to make history by completing a hat-trick of titles in the modern format. He told BBC Sport the group has a rare opportunity to create its own legacy within the under-21s.

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Lee Carsley Urges History Making Legacy

The head coach said: The players I am privileged to coach and work with have a great opportunity to make history with three in a row in this format and create their own legacy within the under-21s. He added: This group of players are in a really unique position and it will be a while before another group will be in this position. Let us go for it. Why not?

Go all out to try to win it. Carsley continued: That is what we are going to do. We have the players who can do that. They are highly motivated.

Young Lions Determination and Drive Analysis

We have seen that in the last two tournaments we have had. The players were so determined to win every game and it makes it a lot easier from a coaching point of view. Their drive was clear throughout both successful campaigns. England will hope that same determination carries into a tough group against France and the co-hosts.

Serbia will have home support in Belgrade, while Poland complete a demanding set of fixtures. Before the draw, England beat Serbia 3-2 in Bristol last week. That result showed the team can handle a close contest against one of their group opponents. Carsley said the motivation within the squad makes his job easier.

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England Three Straight Titles Aim

He praised the players for their commitment in the last two tournaments and said they remain hungry for more success. The Young Lions now know the full schedule and the scale of the challenge. Three group games in nine days will test the squad, starting in Leskovac and ending in Belgrade. England are aiming to become only the second nation to win three straight European Under-21 titles.

Italy achieved the feat in the 1990s, but the tournament was smaller and the achievement came in a different era. Carsley wants his players to go all out for the title. He said there is no reason to hold back and that England have the quality to win the competition again, adding that the group is fully focused on the task. The matches against France, Serbia and Poland will decide whether England reach the knockout stage.

The team will prepare for a summer tournament that could define their legacy at under-21 level under Carsley.