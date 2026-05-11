Twickenham gets new hi-tech pitch with 1.4m litre reservoir for England v Australia

England Rugby has replaced the Allianz Stadium pitch for the first time since 2012, installing a 1.4 million litre reservoir and nanobubble technology ahead of the autumn internationals.

England Rugby has replaced the Allianz Stadium pitch for the first time since 2012, installing a hi-tech reservoir capable of holding 1.4 million litres of water beneath the surface.

The new turf was grown in the open air, harvested and transported 200 miles from Scunthorpe to London. It was laid in four days over the summer in rolls each 11 metres long and a little over a metre wide. Jim Buttar, England Rugby's head of grounds and technical operations, is in charge of the Twickenham turf. He told BBC Sport he wants to see flowing, running rugby this autumn.

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'A 58-52 scoreline, one scrum and three line-outs all match, and we'll go home happy! ' he said. 'When the ball is in hand more and the game is more flowing and open, the wear and tear on the surface is a bit more spread out. ' England play Australia on Sunday, before matches against Japan and New Zealand on 14 and 21 November respectively.

The Nations Championship finals then take place at Allianz Stadium from 27 to 29 November, with double-header fixtures involving the top 12 Test teams in the world on three successive days.

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'We are likely to be doing 14 or 15-hour days and that is just what it is,' said Buttar. 'That finals weekend is a very condensed number of high-pressure games in a short space of time, but I'm actually looking forward to it, being able to really test yourself and all the planning that you've done.

' The old surface, tended by Buttar and his team since 2012, was ripped up over the summer, with diggers lifting out 9,500 tonnes of earth and grass. It relied on a sand base to drain water, allowing moisture to pass quickly through the turf and down the drain. That kept the pitch playable even after a deluge, but it had disadvantages.

Underground reservoir improves nutrition

Any nutrition applied to the grass had little time to work, passing through and away before the full benefits could take effect. With the price of fertilisers rocketing in recent years, Buttar knew better was possible. A fact-finding trip to the Netherlands prompted the installation of the underground reservoir. It enables Buttar to mechanically move the water table, either speeding up or slowing down moisture's passage through the turf depending on whether drainage or nutrition is the priority.

Water is also captured so it can be reused, with nanobubble technology aerating with minuscule bubbles to bolster soil health and turf durability and avoid stagnation.

'We were looking for a more sustainable way of doing all things, while still being able to produce a world-class surface,' said Buttar. 'That was the aim essentially. ' It is early days, but so far, so good. England beat New Zealand in the first match on the new Allianz Stadium surface.

Sustainable new surface proves sturdy

When Buttar and his team assessed the pitch afterwards, they found the new surface, which is 93% natural and 7% plastic yarn compared to a 97%/3% mix previously, was sturdier than before. The main variable remains the weather.

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'For the best part of four or five months of the year, we're dancing with the devil in terms of the weather,' said Buttar. 'We know it's going to be wet for a period, we know it's going to be cold, but we don't know when exactly.

' 'We just have to do our best to understand the forecast as well as possible, make sure we've got a plan A, B, C, and D and just adjust as the weather changes,' he added. 'It can be as simple as a weather front passing within two miles of the stadium changing everything. ' He has extensive protocols in place to ensure the sprinkler system does not activate mid-match, as has happened at other grounds.

An unscheduled sprinkler activation delayed Birmingham's Premier League match against West Ham in November 2010. In a previous role in charge of Tottenham's White Hart Lane surface, Buttar arrived on a matchday morning to find a malfunctioning sprinkler head had blown a metre-wide hole in the centre circle. His hurried stitching of new turf and cosmetic touch-ups were completed just in time to go undetected by television cameras. At Twickenham, the local wildlife poses a challenge.

Foxes pose challenge for pitch maintenance

'There is a fairly decent urban fox population,' said Buttar. 'Post-match, as quickly as the cleaners can get everything cleaned up and get all the food waste away, they're going to come in roaming. Sometimes the foxes will get their fill and then bury some for later. We've found half-eaten burgers, pies and bits and pieces dug into the pitch.

Once we found an egg, perfect, with no damage whatsoever, which a fox had carefully put in a little hole and covered back up.

' England v Australia will have live commentary on BBC Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.