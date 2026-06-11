Ollie Chessum plays down England captaincy talk before Australia Test

Ollie Chessum says he relishes leadership but is not chasing the England captaincy now, while backing Maro Itoje and addressing club clashes with team-mates before facing Australia.

Ollie Chessum says he is not pursuing the England captaincy now, despite being tipped as a long-term successor to skipper Maro Itoje. The Leicester captain, who toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions last year, said leadership is a role that finds the right person rather than something you go after.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Chessum said he enjoys the leadership side of the game. But he added that any ambition to captain England is for further down the line. Right now, he said, England have a very good captain in Itoje and he is picking his brains as part of an experienced senior leadership group. Chessum, 26, has become a key part of England's pack.

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Chessum Club and International Role

He can operate in both the second row and at blindside flanker. He captains Prem table-toppers Leicester and has been mentioned as a future England captain after Itoje took over the role from Saracens team-mate Jamie George. Chessum said there has been no issue smoothing over recent clashes with England team-mates on club duty. He was at the centre of a half-time skirmish in Tigers' win over East Midlands rivals Northampton, pushing Henry Pollock down the tunnel.

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A week later, he briefly confronted Bristol's Ellis Genge. Chessum said it was not difficult to put those moments behind them because both are close mates in camp. He has known Genge for years since Genge was his captain at Leicester, including the year they won the Premiership under Steve Borthwick. He has also got to know Pollock well over the last couple of years.

He said it is strange coming up against them in different shirts, but he expects nothing less than a battle. Genge loves trying to get under your skin, Chessum said, and you see the smile on his face as he walks away. Chessum added that they would expect nothing less from him than to give 100 percent for whatever shirt he wears.

England Ahead of Australia Match

England take on Australia on Sunday as they return to Allianz Stadium for the first time since February's 42-21 defeat by Ireland. That loss was one of the lowlights of a miserable Six Nations campaign. Chessum said he understands that patience among Twickenham patrons may be wearing thin. He said he can totally understand the frustration because the group feels it too.

He pointed to the huge amount of talent in the room and an incredible coaching set-up that could not give any more. The team is constantly trying to improve and find ways, but Chessum admitted they have let themselves down at times. He said England have failed to hit the mark that they expect of themselves and that England fans expect of their team. But he is also hugely excited about the future.

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Future of the England Squad

The talent in the group has no real ceiling, and some young players with only a handful of caps look capable of being part of this England team for a very long time. Chessum said that promise is combined with leadership at the top from Itoje, Ellis Genge, Jamie George and George Ford. He believes that mix gives the squad a real good balance.

He also said it would be a pretty special thing to captain England one day, but repeated that it is not a role for now. England's return to Allianz Stadium will put the spotlight on the team after a difficult Six Nations. Chessum's comments underline a squad trying to move on while backing its current captain. The Australia match is the next chance for England to show progress in front of their home crowd.