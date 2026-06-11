Jamie George Says England Squad United by Newspaper Article Before Australia Test

England hooker Jamie George says the squad are really upset by a newspaper article alleging player unrest over Steve Borthwick's leadership, but insists it will galvanise them before Sunday's Nations Championship match against Australia.

England hooker Jamie George has said the squad are really upset by a newspaper article claiming player unrest over head coach Steve Borthwick's leadership at the end of their summer tour.

The article in The Times alleged unhappy players wanted summit talks with Borthwick and Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney in Argentina in July. George also queried the timing of the article, which was published two days before England's first Test match of the autumn against Australia. England meet Australia in the Nations Championship on Sunday at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

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Jamie George Denies Player Unrest Claims

George, who was made England captain by Borthwick in 2024 before the role passed to Maro Itoje 12 months later, said he did not recognise the situation described by the article. The Saracens hooker added that the squad addressed the article together after Maro called a leaders meeting. George said the squad are incredibly disappointed by the article and that its timing two days out from the first Test clearly aimed to be divisive.

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He said it is the first time in his England career that the group have had to address an article that has been written, but they spoke about it brilliantly. He added that whoever wrote the article wanted it to be divisive, but it will go the other way and galvanise the squad. George said the article will make the squad tighter and that they speak a lot about standing up for people and helping each other.

He added that they have to make sure they do that for Steve. George said that as senior players part of their job is to challenge Steve, and that Borthwick is open to feedback and challenge. George described it as very much a two-way conversation that was definitely there in Argentina. He said there was an edge to what they were doing and plenty going on, but at no stage was it toxic.

He added that he does not know many organisations in the world that do not review big tournaments and try to make sure they take plenty of learnings. The Times article alleged there are disagreements among Borthwick's wider coaching group, which has been subject to frequent change in his nearly four years in charge, and concerns over the head coach's man-management skills. None of the sources for the article were directly quoted.

Former Players Criticise Coaching Set-Up

Some of those previously involved in Borthwick's regime have criticised the set-up. England's most-capped men's player Ben Youngs, who won the Premiership under Borthwick at Leicester and was part of his England squad at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, has described how he felt the head coach failed to offer sympathy and support when his family was affected by a terminal illness.

Defence coach Felix Jones helped South Africa to back-to-back world titles, but lasted only seven months working under Borthwick before an unstable working environment reportedly motivated him to hand in his notice. Borthwick told Rugby Union Weekly that the depiction is not something he recognises. He emphasised that meetings between senior players and coaches are a feature of most coaching set-ups. England's autumn campaign begins against Australia on Sunday.

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Borthwick will be acutely aware that it was at the same point in the World Cup cycle that his predecessor Eddie Jones was sacked. Jones, like Borthwick, had been heavily backed by the RFU, and was eventually forced out after a November 2022 defeat by South Africa was met by a chorus of jeers from the Twickenham stands. Allianz Stadium generates about 90% of the RFU's revenue, the vast majority of which comes via men's national team matchdays.

England Seek Win After Poor 2026 Record

England's meeting with the Wallabies will be the first time Borthwick's team have returned to the venue since February's 42-21 loss to Ireland in a miserable Six Nations campaign. While wins over Fiji and Argentina in their last two outings have ended a run of five straight losses, England's winning percentage for 2026 is still only 38%. Only two years since the start of the Millennium have ended with a worse return.

After taking over from Jones, Borthwick very nearly led England to the Rugby World Cup final less than a year later, losing to South Africa by a single point in their semi-final. His 2025 campaign fuelled hope with 11 wins from 12 matches, including a rare victory over New Zealand.

However, the momentum gathered on that run has evaporated. The All Blacks, rejuvenated under new coach Dave Rennie, loom two weeks after Sunday's meeting with Australia, with a match against Japan, now led by Jones himself, in between. England hung on to beat Argentina 31-24 in Santiago del Estero in July in their most recent match. Live commentary of England v Australia is on BBC Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.