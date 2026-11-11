Eddie Jones says Japan eyeing chaos and upset against England at Twickenham

Eddie Jones says Japan want to disrupt an England side that may be distracted by next week's match against New Zealand, drawing inspiration from Italy's first-ever win over England in March.

Eddie Jones says Japan are drawing inspiration from Italy, who beat England for the first time in March, as the Brave Blossoms attempt to heap pressure back on Steve Borthwick with their own landmark win on Saturday.

Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live that Japan must find a way to disrupt an England side looking ahead to New Zealand on 21 November. Jones said England may be a little bit distracted by the All Blacks match. He added that Japan's opportunity is to cause havoc and chaos, put off England's game and get the Twickenham crowd booing. He said that if the sky starts to come in on Twickenham, you never know what can happen.

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Jones also said Japan have seen it happen with Italy and other countries. Italy won for the first time in 33 attempts against England earlier this year. Japan have lost all six of their previous Test meetings with England, most recently going down 54-19 on their autumn visit two years ago. Jones believes England's players are uniquely susceptible to pressure because of a level of scrutiny that is unprecedented in the rest of the global game.

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A run of five successive defeats earlier this year, combined with reports of a rift between players and coaches, raised the stakes for England before Sunday's meeting with Australia. However, Borthwick's players, who had insisted the squad remains united, delivered an impressive 45-22 victory to vindicate their coach. Jones said the noise does get to the team and it can be pretty loud in England.

He said there are a lot of newspapers and media, probably more than any other country in the world. Jones added that sometimes the scrutiny can weigh down on the players, and it is the job of the leadership to get the players thinking straight. He called Borthwick an outstanding coach, a very intelligent man and a really good coach, and said he has the highest respect for him.

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Jones worked with Borthwick when Borthwick was his assistant during a previous stint with Japan and then with England. England back row Henry Pollock scored two tries after replacing the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the wing at half-time against Australia. Pollock has been tipped to make only his second start for his country on Saturday. Having also scored a hat-trick off the bench against Fiji in July, Pollock is averaging a try every 22 minutes in the Nations Championship.

However, Jones believes the 21-year-old's sky-high strike-rate is not the best measure of him as a player. Jones said he would not look too much into Pollock's two scores against Australia. He said everyone was licking the ice cream on Sunday, with the team on the front foot, everyone lining up to run the ball and no pressure in the game. Jones described Pollock as a fast back rower who got the ball in space and is a talented player.

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He said there is no doubt about that, but you could not read into it any more than that. Pollock's emergence has been one of the stories of England's autumn, but Jones is missing his own young star. Fly-half Ryunosuke Ito was plucked from university rugby by Jones, and made his debut against Italy in July without having ever played a professional match.

The 21-year-old fourth-year student has established himself as Jones' first-choice fly-half, but is required by Meiji University for a collegiate competition. That means Ito is missing the northern hemisphere leg of Japan's Nations Championship campaign. Ito's Test career has been stalled while he completes his obligations to his university team.

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He will join top-flight Tokyo side Suntory Sungoliath next season, who have former New Zealand captain Sam Cane and Ireland and British and Irish Lions wing James Lowe in their squad. England will play New Zealand on 21 November. Japan are seeking a first Test win over England after six previous defeats. Jones is eyeing the kind of upset Italy produced in March, when England were beaten for the first time by the Azzurri.

Jones said Japan's aim is to get in there, cause some havoc and cause some chaos, put off England's game and get the crowd booing. He said that then the sky starts to come in on Twickenham and you never know what can happen. Japan have never beaten England in a Test match.