New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie says the All Blacks let the country down in their historic loss to Wales, and demands a response against England on Saturday.

New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie has demanded a reaction from his side against England on Saturday after admitting the All Blacks let the country down in their historic defeat by Wales.

The 35-28 loss in Cardiff was New Zealand's first defeat against Wales in 73 years. Rennie said the team must face up to the result and not brush it under the carpet. It is important we poke each other in the chest at the start of the week, Rennie said. You have to front up and take things on the chin, all of us.

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Come Saturday, our mindset will be fully on England and our job is to perform. We will be highly motivated for the weekend, but we won't brush the result under the carpet. New Zealand will face an in-form England at Twickenham as they look to avoid back-to-back Nations Championship losses. Rennie paid tribute to a clinical and passionate Wales team, but lamented his side's uncharacteristic wastefulness when camped in Welsh territory in the final quarter.

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We are all reflecting on what we could do better. You can't just blame it on the guys who take the field, Rennie said. It's disappointing and not good enough, but we've got to learn from it and bottle up the feeling post-game, because it hurts, and we have some pretty big footy coming up in the next few weeks and next year. I should have done a better job last week.

Rennie Calls Upon Big Names

We picked a side that was a very good side and a side I was really confident that if we played to our potential would perform well. But I also knew Wales had a really strong coaching group, smart, and were a passionate nation playing at home. Rennie is set to call upon a host of big-name players for the match at Allianz Stadium as the All Blacks look to avenge their defeat in Twickenham this time last year.

Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Codie Taylor and Cam Roigard will all return. Star wing Will Jordan is in the selection mix after a hamstring problem.

Tupaea Out For 10 Weeks

However, Quinn Tupaea, a fixture in the team throughout 2026 at outside centre, needs surgery on a thumb injury and will be out for the next 10 weeks. His absence is a blow to the midfield as New Zealand prepare for a tough assignment in London. Playing England at Twickenham is always a big occasion, and we are playing a side who is in good form, added Rennie.

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They can hurt you up front, they bring a lot of line speed defensively, and they've been really sharp attack-wise. They are playing a lot of footy and we are well aware of that. The loss on the weekend creates a little bit more edge, but I wouldn't say we are going to be more motivated than we would have been. England at Twickenham is always a tough assignment.

Rennie's men know they must deliver a response after a painful week for New Zealand rugby.