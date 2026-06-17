England vs Croatia: Key betting angles for the World Cup

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia, and our expert Lewis Jones previews the key betting angles, including a Jordan Mooney angle and Luka Vuskovic and Harry Kane's potential match-up.

England head into the World Cup with genuine expectation rather than hopeful optimism, under new manager Thomas Tuchel . Qualification was completed with minimum fuss, eight wins from eight and not a single goal conceded along the way, and England are now a 7/1 shot to lift the trophy according to Sky Bet.

Tuchel arrives with a CV stacked with major honours and a reputation for finding solutions when the pressure is at its highest. England face Croatia in their first match, a nation they know well and neither of whom has a habit of being blown away when the stakes are high. The same applies to England's record in tournament openers, with only two of the last 18 matches being won or lost by more than one goal margin.

Tuchel is an elite tournament coach who understands the importance of managing energy levels, avoiding unnecessary risks and getting points on the board. The key angle for England winning by one goal appeals at a chunky 12/5 with Sky Bet and aligns with recent head-to-head history, tournament-opener trends and the expected style of Tuchel's team.

England's young centre-back Luka Vuskovic looks set for the toughest assignment of his international career when he faces Harry Kane, a forward with a record of winning 1.9 fouls per 90 minutes in major tournaments





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England Vs Croatia World Cup Betting Angles Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane Luka Vuskovic

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