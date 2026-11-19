George Furbank, Seb Atkinson and Ollie Chessum return to England's starting line-up against New Zealand after missing the win over Japan, while Beauden Barrett wins his 150th Test cap for the All Blacks.

England have been boosted by the recovery and return of George Furbank, Seb Atkinson and Ollie Chessum for Saturday's Nations Championship match against New Zealand.

The trio all missed last weekend's win over Japan with knocks and go straight back into the starting line-up. Will Joseph, who scored five tries against the Brave Blossoms, also starts. Furbank held off the challenge of Freddie Steward, who impressed against Japan, to regain the full-back slot. Vice-captain Chessum brings ballast to a back row completed by Ben Curry and Ben Earl.

Also read Sean Dyche warns Thomas Tuchel of the real 'challenge' for England after Nations League campaign

Fin Smith returns to fly half role

Fin Smith returns at fly-half to reprise a 10-12 combination with Atkinson that has started six of England's last seven Tests. The Smith-Atkinson partnership dates back to their days as teenagers in the Worcester Warriors academy. Barring Joseph's inclusion for the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, England have named the same matchday 23 that combined excellently in the 45-12 victory over Australia a fortnight ago. Furbank's play-making skills were key to Jack van Poortvliet's try in that win over Australia.

Advertisement

After last year's 33-19 success, England are aiming for successive wins over the All Blacks for the first time since beating them in November 2002 and June 2003, five months before Rugby World Cup glory in Australia. Head coach Steve Borthwick said: There are few bigger occasions in international rugby than facing New Zealand. It is a fixture that always carries a special significance, and one that the players are hugely looking forward to.

We know the quality New Zealand have in their team. We have prepared for the very best version of them, knowing the challenge they will bring and the level we will need to reach to get the result we want. Following their shock defeat by Wales in Cardiff last weekend, Jordie Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard are brought back in. Wing Will Jordan, his country's leading all-time try-scorer, has recovered from a hamstring issue to start.

Beauden Barrett wins 150th test cap

Full-back Beauden Barrett, who skippered the side for the first time in Cardiff, will win his 150th Test cap. He becomes only the fourth men's player to achieve the landmark, alongside Alun Wyn Jones, James Slipper and Sam Whitelock. Beauden and Jordie Barrett's brother Scott is in the second row, while Codie Taylor captains from hooker.

New Zealand lead the Nations Championship southern hemisphere standings by one point and any sort of victory over England is likely to be enough to book their place in the headline fixture of next weekend's play-off finals. France, who lead the northern hemisphere table and play Argentina later on Saturday, would be their likeliest opponents.

Advertisement

A victory for England, however, could mean Borthwick's men forcing their way into the title play-off, while Ireland and South Africa, who meet in Dublin at 16:40 GMT, could also have a say in an intriguing finale to the group stage. England: Replacements to be confirmed. New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Lienert-Brown, J Barrett, Moorby; McKenzie, Roigard; de Groot, Taylor, Newell, S Barrett, Holland, Vaa'i, Lakai, Sititi. Replacements to be confirmed.