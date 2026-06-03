England vs New Zealand: Ollie Robinson's Test Cricket Return After Two Years in Exile

England's Ollie Robinson returns to the Test squad after two years in exile, bringing much-needed control and skills to the team.

England 's Ollie Robinson makes Test cricket return after two years in exile. The seamer has been included in the England Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand , after being absent from the team due to fitness issues.

Robinson's return is a significant boost to the England team, who struggled for control during the 4-1 Ashes defeat against Australia. The 30-year-old seamer has been working hard to improve his fitness levels and has been instrumental in his county team, Sussex, where he has been captain. Robinson's skills, including his ability to generate bounce and nip the ball both ways, make him a valuable asset to the England team.

He has also been praised for his batting ability, having scored two first-class hundreds, including one against Surrey this season. England's managing director, Rob Key, has welcomed Robinson's return, stating that he has not been a problem in the team setup and has never been disruptive.

However, Robinson's past mistakes, including his low fitness levels and a lack of determination to fix them, have been highlighted as areas of concern. The England team is looking to rebuild and reset after the Ashes defeat, and Robinson's return is seen as an opportunity for him to lead the attack and bring much-needed control to the team.

Robinson has expressed his readiness to take on the challenge, stating that he feels more ready now than he did when he first joined the England team. He has also spoken about the importance of being mentally clear and having a strong body, which he believes has affected his game in the past. With his experience and skills, Robinson is expected to play a key role in the England team's bid to win the upcoming series against New Zealand.

His return is a significant development in the England team's efforts to rebuild and reset after the Ashes defeat





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