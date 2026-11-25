Over 550 criminal trials in England and Wales are delayed until at least 2030. The Ministry of Justice faces intense criticism as victims report broken confidence in the justice system due to record delays.

Data obtained by the Press Association reveals a critical crisis within the justice system in England and Wales, where at least 550 criminal trials are scheduled to begin no earlier than 2030. This delay represents a significant portion of a massive backlog that includes nearly 10,000 cases that will not start until at least 2028. Among these delayed proceedings are more than 1,000 cases involving rape allegations, highlighting the severity of the systemic issues facing the courts.

Record High Delays Impact Justice System

The Ministry of Justice figures obtained by the Press Association show that nearly 7,000 trials are currently listed to start in 2028 in England and Wales. An additional 2,370 cases are marked to begin in 2029, while 555 are provisionally listed to start in 2030. This snapshot data reflects the situation as of the first week in October, a timeframe suggesting that the total numbers across all years are likely even higher than reported.

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In addition to the long-term delays, nearly 24,000 trials are due to open next year. The total backlog across all crown court cases currently stands at approximately 80,000 cases. This massive volume of pending litigation indicates that the courts are operating well beyond their capacity, creating a bottleneck that affects victims, defendants, and witnesses alike.

Victim Trauma and Systemic Failure

Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman stated that public confidence in the justice system is being pushed close to breaking point due to these unprecedented delays. She highlighted that thousands of victims and bereaved families are bearing the human cost of the system's failure. The Commissioner noted that some victims are waiting nine years from the point of reporting until their day in court, a duration that exacerbates trauma and uncertainty.

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The consequences of these delays extend far beyond the courtroom walls. When victims are forced to wait years for justice, many lose confidence in the process and withdraw their support for prosecutions entirely. This withdrawal results in fewer prosecutions and fewer convictions, which increases the risk that dangerous offenders remain in the community without being held accountable for their actions.

The data shows that the delays affect various types of crimes. The trials scheduled for 2030 include hundreds of drug cases, 83 defendants accused of violence, and 49 theft trials. Furthermore, five sexual offences, including one labeled rape related, are provisionally listed for 2030. This means a defendant in these cases will wait at least three years after entering a plea for their trial to commence.

Political and Legal Criticism Escalates

Kirsty Brimelow KC, chairwoman of the Bar Council, attributed the crisis to decades of slash and burn of criminal justice system funding. She described the resulting intolerable delays as appalling for complainants, victims, defendants, and witnesses. The Bar Council has branded the situation intolerable and called on the Government to do more to tackle the crown court backlog immediately.

Political maneuvering has also influenced the response to the crisis. Last month, Prime Minister Andy Burnham scrapped plans to cut jury trials amid opposition. This move reversed proposals introduced during Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, which were originally intended as a bid to curb the court backlog. The reversal indicates ongoing political debate regarding how to best address the systemic inefficiencies.

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Government Response and Future Outlook

The Ministry of Justice acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating they inherited a courts system on the brink of collapse. Officials recognized that delays like these can be deeply distressing for victims and their families, as well as for defendants waiting for justice. The Ministry emphasized that it is acting on all fronts to address these issues.

To tackle the crown court backlog and deliver swifter justice for all, the Government is pursuing record financial investment, system modernisation, and pragmatic structural reform through the Courts and Tribunals Bill. Victims' Commissioner Ms Waxman insisted that urgent and systemic reform is required to meaningfully reduce delays. Without such action, she warned that victims will remain trapped in trauma and prolonged uncertainty, while public confidence in justice continues to deteriorate.