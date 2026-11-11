England Wheelchair Rugby League Target Second World Cup Title

England's wheelchair men, led by coach Tom Coyd and star winger Joe Coyd, aim to claim a second consecutive Rugby League World Cup title against France in Wollongong on Friday.

England's wheelchair men, coached by Tom Coyd and featuring his brother Joe on the wing, travel to Wollongong for the Rugby League World Cup Final on Friday, hoping to clinch a second consecutive title after a decisive semi‑final win over Australia.

Road to the Final

England routed Australia 86‑18 in the semi‑final, posting a record points total for the tournament. The dramatic victory, coupled with a close 28‑24 win over New Zealand in the previous World Cup final, set up a face‑off against France, the only team to hold back England in recent tournaments.

Also read England beat Australia 86-18 to reach Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final against France

France entered the final with two victories over England in the last three encounters, including a 32‑28 win at Fassolette‑Kielty in November 2024.

Coaching Family Dynamics

Tom Coyd, the England coach for six years, described the final as a unique family affair. He and his brother Joe have shared the field since the 2022 World Cup, where Joe scored 12 tries to help secure victory.

Advertisement

"It's taught me loads about how to be a good brother and a good coach," Tom said. "The dynamic is rare but it keeps the team connected."

Support Staff and Culture

Martin Coyd OBE, the team's general manager and a long‑time RFL board member, is also involved in day‑to‑day preparation, from wheelchair maintenance to logistical support.

"He's in camp with us, doing his board duties while getting his hands dirty on the ground," Tom noted. "His presence raises the team's standards and culture."

What's at Stake

A second World Cup win would place England at the pinnacle of wheelchair rugby league, a feat only France has achieved by retaining the Fassolette‑Kielty trophy in prior editions.

Advertisement

Rob Hawkins, England's captain, emphasized the unpredictability of knockout play and the importance of narrative control to manage expectations heading into the final.

The match will broadcast live on Sky Sports, drawing attention from wheelchair rugby league fans worldwide. England's performance could influence funding, participation rates, and the sport's visibility in the United Kingdom and beyond.