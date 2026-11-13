England beat France 50-38 to win third Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

England defeated France 50-38 in Wollongong to become the first nation to win the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup three times. Joe Coyd scored four tries and Jack Brown claimed a hat-trick in a bruising, high-quality final.

England became the first nation to win the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup three times after beating France 50-38 in Wollongong, Australia on Friday. Tom Coyd's side delivered a peerless display to lift the trophy, just as they did four years ago.

The triumph helped offset the disappointment felt by England's men's and women's teams. Rob Hawkins had revealed during the tournament that England kept a ladder in their team room, marking each victory by spray painting a rung gold. With this win, they reached the summit. It was a fitting reward for a squad that had spoken openly about wanting to win the trophy rather than merely defend it.

Also read England Wheelchair Rugby League Target Second World Cup Title

England beats France in World Cup final

This final was always expected to be close. Since Tom Halliwell's last-gasp try secured a 28-24 win in Manchester in 2022, England and France had met four times, with each nation winning twice. Across the showpiece matches in 2013, 2017 and 2022, only 10 points had separated the sport's two powerhouse nations, with two points in the first match and four in the following two.

Advertisement

England spoke during the build-up and throughout the tournament about a desire to win the trophy rather than defend it. That choice of language reflected a positive approach, and they did what they set out to do on the sport's biggest stage. Joe Coyd scored four tries, including the opening two of the match, while Jack Brown finished with a hat-trick.

Hawkins leads England to historic victory

Both will grab many of the headlines, but there were heroes draped in white all over the Wollongong Entertainment Centre. A thunderous encounter was punctuated by bruising collisions, heavy chair smashes and running repairs to equipment, including the reconstruction of a set of goalposts, as emotions threatened to boil over on more than one occasion. Those facets, married to some outrageous moments of skill, contributed to a nerve-shredding contest that delivered a superb advertisement for the wheelchair game.

Hawkins, who recently became the first player in any form of rugby league to win three successive Golden Boots, lived up to his billing. The Halifax Panthers wing provided wonderful moments, including two tries. He superbly evaded two French defenders before laying on a score for Brown as the contest swung England's way before the break. Having started in the ascendancy courtesy of two Coyd tries, England were in danger of losing momentum.

An early flashpoint threatened to shift the match towards France as Mason Billington was penalised for shoving Leo Hivernat to the ground. France capitalised with a try in the corner from Jeremy Bourson. Damien Dore, Hivernat and Florian Guttadoro all crossed before a wonderful England response. Even when Dany Denuwelaere scored to underscore France's whirlwind start to the second half, England immediately regained control.

Advertisement

Physical contest highlights wheelchair rugby

Hawkins acrobatically grounded the ball in the right corner to restore their six-point advantage. Having halted France's charge towards a third World Cup success of their own, England accelerated away. Coyd's fourth try of the match and two in the second half from the influential Brown took England well clear. Even Denuwelaere's bustling third try of the match in the closing stages could not deny England a golden and emotional conclusion to their World Cup campaign.