Jamie Carragher has expressed his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel's decision to select Trevor Chalobah over Trent Alexander-Arnold as Tino Livramento's World Cup replacement. Carragher believes Tuchel's decision was not surprising, given his previous comments on the manager's priorities.

England World Cup latest: Jamie Carragher 'unsurprised' by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire snub after Tino Livramento injury. Jamie Carragher has admitted he isn't surprised that Thomas Tuchel opted to select Trevor Chalobah as Tino Livramento 's replacement in the 2026 World Cup squad over Trent Alexander-Arnold ; Livramento sustained an injury in training which has ruled him out on the eve of England's opener.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher gave his opinion on Thomas Tuchel's decision on choosing Trevor Chalobah over Trent Alexander-Arnold to replace Tino Livramento. Jamie Carragher has admitted he 'isn't surprised' that Thomas Tuchel has called up Trevor Chalobah as Tino Livramento's World Cup replacement over Trent Alexander-Arnold. on the eve of England's opening game against Croatia after sustaining a calf injury in training, with Chelsea defender Chalobah drafted in as his replacement despite not being a like for like swap.

Alexander-Arnold was among several high-profile omissions from Tuchel's squad, having struggled to impress the German manager. Tuchel's reluctance to call upon him even in times of need has only reinforced doubts over his trust in the Real Madrid star. When you look at some of the players in the squad it looks as though he's picking centre-backs who can do a job at right-back rather than out and out right-backs. We know there's the special qualities that Trent Alexander-Arnold has.

That's why Real Madrid wanted him. The reason why Liverpool supporters were so upset to lose him. The qualities Trent has, and maybe the deficiencies is maybe why Tuchel hasn't picked him. He's looking at the negatives instead of the positives.

The way he wants to set his team up, maybe the strengths don't get amplified as much in a Tuchel team as they do a Jurgen Klopp team. I wouldn't say I'm overly surprised that he hasn't gone for Trent. I said a few weeks ago that he's picking team harmony, togetherness and spirit over quality and talent. I think this is another decision that proves that.

Carragher himself has experience of being called in as a last minute inclusion for a World Cup, having done so in 2010. The former Liverpool defender came out of international retirement after some persuasion from Fabio Capello as Rio Ferdinand and Ledley King picked up injuries ahead of the tournament. Carragher argued that Chalobah's circumstances differ from what they would have been had Harry Maguire earned a call-up, pointing to Maguire's extensive experience as the key factor.

Maguire was the first player to announce he hadn't been called up to the initial squad, expressing his shock on social media. Speaking on podcast, the 2021 European Championship finalist spoke on the conversation he had with Tuchel when he found out he wouldn't be part of the group. Harry Maguire recalls the moment Thomas Tuchel let him know he would not be in his England squad for the World Cup.

I thought I did enough to be in the squad. I thought I could have helped the lads out there. I thought I would still have had a part to play on the pitch, and off the pitch as well. He FaceTimes everyone.

It's quite an awkward call. Something got released in the media about half an hour before I got told that my place was in doubt. That was the most frustrating thing. It was a surprise at the time.

I said straight away that it was a surprise. I was really disappointed. We had a few words. Look, I'm quite a big personality.

I'm experienced. It was an honest conversation between us both. Carragher though believes Maguire's outspoken nature may have hurt his chances of being turned to after Livramento's injury. A right-back has gone out so I don't think he was going to pick an out and out centre-back.

That's what Harry Maguire is. I'm not saying Chalobah is a right-back, but if there was an emergency could he do a job there more than a typical centre-half like Maguire? I'd say probably, yes. Having seen Maguire's comments over the last couple of days, that's understandable.

Every player feels they could've made the difference. I'm sure the argument he put to Tuchel on FaceTime was the same every other player did. When he talks about England tournaments and doing well after the last 10 or 12 years, there's very few who knows about that better with how he was involved with Gareth Southgate. I always thought it was a bit of a long shot.

He came into the squad late. Again I'm not massively surprised. Maybe his comments or his family comments may have been on the coaching staff's mind. It was probably better to keep that to yourself.

There was still another Premier League game. Someone could've gotten injured. Carragher also made some big choices in naming his starting XI for England's opening game against Croatia on Wednesday nigh





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Jamie Carragher Trent Alexander-Arnold Harry Maguire Thomas Tuchel Tino Livramento World Cup

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