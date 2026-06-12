England World Cup Portraits Spark Social Media Frenzy Over Princess Diana Resemblance

Official England squad portraits for the upcoming World Cup have gone viral as fans humorously compare player expressions to Princess Diana, school pictures, and funeral photos, with Anthony Gordon at the center of the 'Princess Di' memes.

England's official World Cup squad portraits have sparked a wave of humorous comparisons across social media platforms. Fans have drawn parallels between the players' expressions and various iconic images, ranging from 1990s school photographs to funeral portraits and, most prominently, to Princess Diana .

Anthony Gordon, the £70 million Barcelona forward, has been a particular focal point of these comparisons. His portrait, captured by photographer Carmen Mandato in Palm Beach, Florida, during the team's warm-weather training camp, has drawn repeated remarks about his resemblance to the late Princess of Wales. One Newcastle United supporter, Kendall Rowan, tweeted: "He has never looked more Princess Di.

" Another user coined the nickname "Anthony Gordiana," while a third simply referred to him as "Prince Anthony. " The trend extended to edited black-and-white versions of Gordon's photo, accompanied by mock-memorial posts, such as one stating: "We all know she had her moments but Nanna was an unforgettable woman. We'll be holding a small memorial service for her this Friday at Kirkdale Community Centre.

" This is not the first instance of such comparisons; last October, fans noted Gordon's blonde bob and slicked-back hairstyle with a headband, reminiscent of Diana's signature look. Other players also found themselves subject to fan commentary. Reece James's stiff, emotionless pose prompted jokes about traditional school portrait etiquette. One tweet read: "Come and show your Nanna your new football kit!

" Another likened his expression to a child's first-day-at-school realization that a parent cannot stay. Defender Dan Burn's pensive stare inspired philosophical quips, with one user captioning his photo: "'I think, therefore I am' - Daniel Burn (circa 2026).

" Goalkeeper Dean Henderson's intense gaze led to remarks about a haunted or unsettling look, with a fan noting he "looks like he's seen things that would keep you up at night. " Midfielder Declan Rice appeared with a sunburned face, an issue he later addressed in a BBC interview, explaining that the redness occurred during the photoshoot and that his mother was "killing" him about it.

He added that he knew he was acclimatizing to Florida's heat "when the sunburnt went.

" The portraits were taken by American photographer Carmen Mandato for Getty Images on Monday ahead of the tournament's start. England's squad assembled in Palm Beach for two friendly matches in Florida as part of their preparation for the global tournament. The team concluded their Florida training camp with a behind-closed-doors friendly and will soon depart for Kansas City.

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England secured a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday and a 3-0 win against Costa Rica on Wednesday. Their World Cup campaign begins on June 17 against Croatia in Dallas, followed by matches against Ghana in Boston on June 23 and Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

Fans across the nation hope this tournament will end 60 years of disappointment, with England aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time since their 1966 triumph. As the squad permutations and player images circulate, the social media banter highlights the intersection of sports, pop culture, and public perception in the digital age





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