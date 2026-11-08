English Channel Crossings Reach 23,129 in 2026 After Weekend Surge

Migrant English Channel crossings rose by more than 350 people on Saturday, lifting the 2026 total to 23,129. The figures challenge Andy Burnham's claims of control over small boat arrivals.

Hundreds of migrants crossed the English Channel over the weekend, taking the total number of people making the journey to 23,129 so far in 2026. More than 350 people arrived in Britain by small boat on Saturday, according to the latest migration figures. The English Channel crossings on Saturday involved 363 migrants in five boats, which undermined Prime Minister Andy Burnham's claims to have a grip on the crisis.

The weekend arrivals followed 161 people who made the journey in three boats on Friday. That Friday crossing ended a four-day period in which no crossings were recorded. The renewed activity comes as concern grows over violence on the French coastline, where migrants have been filmed punching and shoving each other in attempts to board boats bound for Britain.

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Core Channel Crossing Figures for 2026

Official figures show that 23,129 migrants have made the Channel crossing since the start of 2026. The latest figures also revealed that 10,136 migrants had crossed during Andy Burnham's premiership, a total published on Wednesday.

Measured across his premiership, an average of 96.5 migrants entered Britain per day. That daily average is higher than the recorded averages under Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

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The number of people crossing this year is the lowest year-to-date total since 2022. In 2022, 39,939 people had made the journey by November 7.

Édouard Philippe Demands Changes to UK Policy

Édouard Philippe, a French presidential candidate and former centre-Right prime minister under President Macron, has vowed to tear up agreements between Britain and France unless the UK changes what he called an absurd approach to immigration.

Philippe said it was incoherent for French police to try to stop migrants crossing the Channel while Labour policies, in his view, entice them across. He also blamed Britain for the regular deaths of migrants in the Channel.

Philippe said: 'It is unacceptable that the funding offered by the UK is insufficient relative to the expenses incurred by France, and it is unacceptable that the UK maintains rules on its territory that invite migrants to cross the Channel.'

Funding Deal and Opposition Criticism

The British government signed a three-year deal in April under which it paid France £662million to try to stop migrants launching small boats from its northern beaches, where the vast majority set off from.

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That funding covers around half the cost of France's policing operation to intercept migrants. The French government meets the remainder of the cost.

Chris Philp MP, Shadow Home Secretary, told the Daily Mail last week that Andy Burnham has done nothing to tackle illegal immigration. Philp argued that watering down settlement reforms will keep the incentives to come to Britain illegally firmly in place, and called for deportations and an end to benefits for foreign nationals. He also said only the Conservatives would deliver a borders plan that includes leaving the ECHR.

Shabana Mahmood Waters Down Immigration Rules

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled her new immigration rules on Monday, and the proposals were significantly watered down after a highly damaging battle within the Labour Party.

Her original plans would have made low-skilled foreign migrants wait far longer for settled status in Britain. They were rewritten after strident opposition from the Left wing of the Labour Party.

The revised rules come as the Channel crossing figures continue to rise and as the British government's funding agreement with France remains in place. Both developments will shape the debate over border control in the months ahead.