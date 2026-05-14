English Model Lucia Bartoli Battles Ex-Fashion Designer Philipp Plein for Custody of Their Children

Lucia Bartoli, a former model and lifestyle influencer, is engaged in a contentious custody battle with Philipp Plein, a German fashion designer with a net worth of £700 million. The couple met in 2019 and had two children before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody, leading to a dispute over custody and residency. Bartoli claims she has been denied access to her older child and only allowed supervised visits with her younger child. The case is set to be heard in court in Lugano, Switzerland, later this month.

An English model and lifestyle influencer, Lucia Bartoli , 32, is embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her multi-millionaire fashion designer ex, Philipp Plein , 48, over their children.

The couple met in 2019 and had two children together before splitting last year. Plein was granted temporary custody following their split, which has led to a dispute over custody and residency. Bartoli claims she has been deprived of access to the older child and only allowed to see the younger sibling for two hours per week under supervision. The case is set to be heard in court in Lugano, Switzerland, later this month





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Courts Law Lucia Bartoli Philipp Plein Custody Battle Temporary Custody Swiss Court Lugano Fashion Designer Jewel-Encrusted Designs King Of Bling Private Jets Glimpses Of Glamorous Life Instagram Meditation And Wellness Public Image Celebrity Supporters Glamorous Lifestyle Ex-Fashion Designer Multi-Millionaire Swiss Court Lugano Fashion Designer Jewel-Encrusted Designs King Of Bling Private Jets Glimpses Of Glamorous Life Instagram Meditation And Wellness Public Image Celebrity Supporters Glamorous Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Robron child twist in Ross Barton secretViewers of the ITV soap are hopeful that a character will return

Read more »

Is it normal to have questions about my child’s routine vaccinations?From the first vaccinations at eight weeks to pre-school boosters, childhood vaccines are a normal part of growing up.

Read more »

'It's a life-changing decision no parent wants to make for their child - but it's given my daughter her confidence back'Nearly two years ago, River-Lucia had an operation that would change her life forever

Read more »

Glasgow welcomes Naples-inspired pizza spot as SpaccaNapoli opens in west endThe new Italian food spot has opened at the site of the former Santa Lucia Deli on Byres Road, which closed at the end of last month.

Read more »