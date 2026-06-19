English Premier League Fixture List Released

The English Premier League has released its fixture list for the upcoming weeks, featuring 30 matches including some of the most exciting fixtures on December 30, 2026, and January 2, 2027.

The English Premier League has released its fixture list for the upcoming weeks. The list includes a total of 30 matches, with some of the most exciting fixtures taking place on December 30, 2026, and January 2, 2027.

On December 30, 2026, Manchester United will take on Leeds United at 3pm, while Nottingham Forest will face Arsenal at the same time. Chelsea will also be in action, as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at 3pm. The day will also see Ipswich Town take on Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland will face Leeds United.

The following day, January 2, 2027, will see a number of exciting fixtures, including Brighton and Hove Albion taking on Manchester United at 3pm, and Manchester City facing Tottenham Hotspur at the same time. Other fixtures on the list include Aston Villa v Everton, Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City v Chelsea. The Premier League has also announced a number of mid-week fixtures, including Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, and Manchester United v Nottingham Forest.

The fixtures will provide fans with plenty of opportunities to see their favorite teams in action, and will no doubt be closely watched by football enthusiasts around the world. The Premier League has a reputation for being one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to deliver on that promise. With so many talented players and teams involved, fans can expect to see some thrilling matches and upsets.

The fixtures will also provide an opportunity for teams to make a statement and gain an advantage in the league table. The Premier League has a long history of producing some of the most memorable moments in football history, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to be no exception. Fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in football taking to the pitch, and will be eagerly anticipating the results of the matches.

The Premier League has a global following, and the fixtures will be closely watched by fans around the world. The league has a reputation for being one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to deliver on that promise. With so many talented players and teams involved, fans can expect to see some thrilling matches and upsets.

The fixtures will also provide an opportunity for teams to make a statement and gain an advantage in the league table. The Premier League has a long history of producing some of the most memorable moments in football history, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to be no exception. Fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in football taking to the pitch, and will be eagerly anticipating the results of the matches.

The league has a global following, and the fixtures will be closely watched by fans around the world. The Premier League has a reputation for being one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to deliver on that promise. With so many talented players and teams involved, fans can expect to see some thrilling matches and upsets.

The fixtures will also provide an opportunity for teams to make a statement and gain an advantage in the league table. The Premier League has a long history of producing some of the most memorable moments in football history, and the upcoming fixtures are sure to be no exception. Fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in football taking to the pitch, and will be eagerly anticipating the results of the matches





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English Premier League Fixture List Manchester United Leeds United Nottingham Forest Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Ipswich Town Sunderland Brighton And Hove Albion Newcastle United Manchester City Coventry City Hull City Everton Brentford Liverpool Aston Villa Fulham

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