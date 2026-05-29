English Village Still Without Broadband After 26 Years

Godshill, a rural village in Hampshire, has been without broadband since the UK rollout in 2000. Despite repeated promises and inclusion in Project Gigabit, upgrades were cancelled, forcing residents to pay for expensive satellite internet or face speeds below 1 Mbps. Elderly villagers rely on unstable connections for fall alarms, raising safety concerns.

For 26 years, the residents of Godshill , a small village in Hampshire, England, have been waiting for broadband internet access. Despite the UK's nationwide rollout beginning in 2000, this rural community in the New Forest National Park remains largely disconnected.

The 500-person village was promised upgrades multiple times, but each plan fell through, leaving many reliant on outdated copper wiring or expensive workarounds. In March 2024, Godshill was dropped from the government's £16 million Project Gigabit, which aims to bring fast broadband to hard-to-reach areas by 2032. Villagers feel forgotten, with some paying up to £100 per month for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service, while others tap into a local holiday park's Wi-Fi.

Those without alternatives face speeds as low as 1 Mbps, insufficient even to send emails with attachments. Kevin Moore, 68, a retired accountant who moved to Godshill eight years ago, described sorting broadband as his obsession. He and his wife received letters promising upgrades in three years, then two more years, but nothing materialized. Their connection often cut out after 4 PM and never exceeded 25 Mbps.

They eventually switched to Starlink, which Moore called stellar but a huge hassle to set up. Many elderly residents face greater risks: fall alarm systems have gone digital, and without stable internet, they fear being unable to call for help. Peter Woodward, 62, vice-chair of Godshill Parish Council, noted that copper wires are being phased out, making the situation worse.

The council's chairman, Richard Fell, expressed deep concern, stating the village was removed from Project Gigabit without explanation, supposedly because a private company would cover it, but no one knows which company. The saga began in 2012 when Openreach upgraded some homes to fibre, but the remaining 159 properties were left waiting. Wessex Internet informed villagers in December 2023 that Godshill was included in Project Gigabit, but the plan was later amended, excluding the village.

Residents now feel their only recourse is to kick up a fuss. The parish council has urged the government to clarify who will deliver broadband, but answers remain elusive. With each delay, the digital divide deepens, leaving a once-promised community in the 4% of UK households still without proper internet access





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