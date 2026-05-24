Enhanced Games: Controversial Event Allows Athletes to Use Performance-Enhancing Substances and Technological Advancements

The Enhanced Games, a highly-controversial event, permits athletes to use performance-enhancing substances and technological advancements that are otherwise banned in competition. Athletes can use neoprene swimsuits to trap a layer of water and maintain core temperature. Prize money is awarded based on finishing position, with a total purse of $500,000. Two events offer a world-record bonus of $1 million if a new record is broken in 50m freestyle swimming or 100m sprint. Athletes believe they can break world records, but the likelihood of such achievements remains to be seen.

The Enhanced Games , a highly-controversial event, allows athletes to use performance-enhancing substances and technological advancements that are otherwise banned in competition. Athletes can use neoprene swimsuits to trap a layer of water and maintain core temperature.

Three British athletes and a US sprinter are participating in the Games. Prize money is awarded based on finishing position, with a total purse of $500,000. Two events offer a world-record bonus of $1 million if a new record is broken in 50m freestyle swimming or 100m sprint. Athletes believe they can break world records, but the likelihood of such achievements remains to be seen.

The Enhanced Games permits the use of PEDs and neoprene swimsuits, which are considered valuable by athletes. The current competitive 50m freestyle long course record stands at 20.88 seconds, set by Australia's Cameron McEvoy in March





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Enhanced Games Performance-Enhancing Substances Technological Advancements Neoprene Swimsuits Prize Money World-Record Bonus Athletes' Belief In Breaking World Records Current Competitive 50M Freestyle Long Course Cameron Mcevoy

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