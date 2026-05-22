Enhanced Games: Performance Enhancers Allowed Amid Criticism

An athlete attempting to break his own record at an event where performance-enhancing substances are permitted has faced criticism from various sporting bodies for its 'dangerous and irresponsible' concept. Cryptocurrency investors and a venture capital firm owned by Donald Trump Jr. have invested in the event, despite calls for its ban.

An athlete competing in the Enhanced Games, where certain performance-enhancing substances are permitted, is attempting to break his own world record that has stood for nearly eight years.

Four sports - athletics track, swimming, strongman, and weightlifting - will be contested, featuring 42 athletes who can choose from a list of pre-selected medication or drugs. Cryptocurrency investors and a venture capital firm owned by Donald Trump Jr. have invested in the event, despite calls for it to be banned by sporting bodies.

However, four athletes are competing 'naturally' as the event is universally panned by organizations such as World Aquatics and World Athletics. Andriy Govorov of Ukraine is attempting to break his long course world record in the 50m butterfly event at the Enhanced Games while noting his retirement plans. The Enhanced Games have been criticized as a 'circus' and labeled as 'dangerous and irresponsible' by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In 2024, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe called the Enhanced Games 'b****cks', stating, 'I can't really get excited about it. There's only one message, and that is if anybody is moronic enough to take part in it, the ones competing in the traditional part of our sport will get banned for a long time.

' The enhanced events have been widely criticized by various sporting bodies worldwide





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