Enhanced Rural Bus Services Restore Vital Connectivity for Stamford and Peterborough

Community campaigners celebrate the launch of a revamped Route 27 bus timetable, featuring earlier starts and increased frequency to benefit students and workers.

The rural communities situated between Stamford and Peterborough are celebrating a significant victory in their ongoing quest for reliable and accessible public transport ation. Following a concerted effort by local campaigners and the support of regional leadership, a new and improved timetable for the Route 27 bus service is set to be implemented starting in June.

This enhancement is not merely a minor adjustment to a schedule but represents a critical lifeline for students and workers who rely on these services to reach their destinations punctually. The updated service will now commence at 07:00 BST from Monday to Saturday, which marks a thirty-minute advancement compared to the previous timings. This shift ensures that those with early morning commitments can navigate their commutes with far less stress and greater reliability.

The revised route is funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and is operated by Centrebus, a company that has been praised for its willingness to listen to the needs of the community. The service will now provide a more frequent schedule, offering six daily services into Peterborough and four services heading towards Stamford, adding a total of three additional trips per day.

This increase in frequency is expected to alleviate the congestion and waiting times that previously plagued rural commuters. The bus will traverse several key villages, including Wittering, Wansford, Castor, Longthorpe, Thorpe Wood, and Ailsworth. One of the most pivotal changes is the reintroduction of a stop at The King's School in Peterborough.

This specific addition addresses a long-standing grievance of parents and students, ensuring that the youth of the region have a direct and efficient way to access their education without relying solely on private vehicles. The road to this achievement was not easy. Route 27 had been withdrawn back in 2019, leaving a void in the local transport network that many felt was never adequately filled. For several years, residents were encouraged to use the Callconnect on-demand bus service.

While such services offer flexibility, campaigners argued that they were often incompatible with the rigid schedules required for school and professional employment. The reinstatement of the route in 2024 was the result of a persistent campaign led by determined residents and bolstered by the support of former mayor Nic Johnson. Julia Cunnington, a prominent voice from Wittering, expressed her gratitude toward Centrebus, noting that the operator had cooperated fully with the community to find a workable solution.

She highlighted that the new early morning bus is particularly beneficial for college students, who will now experience a shorter walk to their campus, thereby ensuring they arrive at their lessons on time. Mayor Paul Bristow has echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the commitment of the current administration to improve public transit across the region. The Conservative mayor stated that whenever there is an opportunity to enhance the quality and accessibility of bus services, the authority will take decisive action.

He has encouraged all residents living along the route to take advantage of the new timetable once it launches next month. By securing a contract with Centrebus for the next three years, the authority has provided a sense of stability and predictability that had been missing since 2019. This long-term agreement suggests a strategic shift toward prioritizing sustainable and inclusive transport options for rural populations, acknowledging that connectivity is a fundamental driver of economic growth and social wellbeing.

The success of the Route 27 campaign serves as a model for other rural areas, proving that collective community action, when paired with political will and corporate cooperation, can lead to tangible improvements in daily life. As the region looks forward to June, the renewed focus on rural mobility promises to bridge the gap between isolated villages and the urban hubs of Stamford and Peterborough





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