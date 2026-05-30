Enjoyable Water Taxi Journey with Enthusiastic Skipper and Leeds Water Taxi Super Fan

A full boatload of passengers waiting to get on the water taxi. The journey takes around 12 minutes. The inside of the taxi is spacious and comfortable with padded seating and a table. The skipper seems to take safety very seriously but has a light and convivial air with passengers.

When we arrived, mid-afternoon, there was a full boatload of passengers waiting to get on. The journeys each way take around 12 minutes, so it makes a for an enjoyable jaunt above the rippling waters.

Our skipper was Simon Tipple, 63, who had been sailing the taxis for about 12 years. He seemed to have a great enthusiasm for his work and had a big smile on his face as he arrived at the Leeds Dock stop, which is situated just outside the Royal Armouries café terrace. Departing the previous trip was a Leeds water taxi super fan who sails as a passenger every week.

Harvey Butlin, 22, a trade counter retail assistant, has been riding the water taxis since he was 11 years old when he first boarded with his grandad. Harvey said: ‘I’m autistic and one of my interests is canals and boating. It makes me feel free and I’ve gotten to know pretty much all of the skippers, and I’m pretty good mates with them. ’Skipper Simon seemed to take safety very seriously but had a light and convivial air with passengers.

Welcoming passengers on board, he said: ‘If you are riding up front on our glorious front deck, just make sure you keep your hands and elbows clear of the sides, and try not to jump off too early! ’The inside of the taxi was quite spacious and comfortable with padded seating and a table, along with plenty of windows to look out at the surroundings, giving passengers a panoramic view of the docks





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Water Taxi Skipper Passengers Safety Panoramic View

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