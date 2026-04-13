Rock band Enter Shikari enjoyed the local food scene in Manchester after their gig at Satan's Hollow. They visited the popular Ad Maiora sandwich shop, known for its schiacciata flatbreads and famous clientele, including Manchester City FC players and manager Pep Guardiola. This visit followed their intimate show and comes ahead of their upcoming arena tour.

The renowned rock band Enter Shikari , fresh from an electrifying performance in Manchester , indulged in the city's culinary delights over the weekend, specifically paying a visit to the popular sandwich shop Ad Maiora . The band, known for their genre-bending music and energetic live shows, had played an intimate gig at Satan's Hollow nightclub on Princess Street on Friday, April 10th. This performance marked almost two decades since their first Manchester show.

The 450-capacity venue was packed, celebrating their extensive musical journey. The band's members, including bassist Chris Batten, vocalist Rou Reynolds, drummer Rob Rolfe, and guitarist Rory Clewlow, have been captivating audiences since their breakthrough in 2003 and the release of their debut album, 'Take To The Skies' in 2007. Just last week, they surprised fans by releasing their eighth studio album, 'Lose Your Self,' without prior announcement.

The band's choice of Ad Maiora highlights the growing popularity of the sandwich shop within the city. The visit exemplifies the band's appreciation for local businesses and their desire to connect with the city's vibrant culture, going beyond music to embrace the local food scene. Ad Maiora, located on Tib Street in the Northern Quarter, is famous for its authentic schiacciata Tuscan-style flatbreads.

The shop opened last year following the success of its original locations in Ancoats and Salford. Run by the couple Daniela Steri and Enrico Pinn, who initially started their business by baking from their Northern Quarter flat in 2023, the shop has quickly built a strong reputation for its generously filled sandwiches, using homemade bread and premium Italian meats and cheeses. The sandwich shop has become a favourite among a number of famous faces, including Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Star striker Erling Haaland is a particularly enthusiastic customer, even having a sandwich named after him.

On Saturday, Ad Maiora shared a photo on social media showing Enter Shikari posing outside with co-owner Daniela. The band responded with enthusiastic praise and heart emojis, with guitarist Rory Clewlow commenting on his lunch that it was 'absolutely insanely good,' expressing their sincere gratitude. The band's fans, combined with the shop's regular customers, flooded the comments section with positive feedback and humorous puns, highlighting the perfect fusion of music and food appreciation.

The visit of Enter Shikari to Ad Maiora sandwiches demonstrates the synergy between the entertainment and culinary sectors in Manchester. The band's interaction with a local business, which is celebrated by its customers, increases the shop's visibility and highlights the quality of its offerings. The event perfectly shows how famous personalities may support local enterprises while simultaneously connecting with their fans. It creates a sense of community and provides a good experience for both the band and the sandwich shop's supporters.

Enter Shikari’s return to Manchester later this year, with a performance at Co-op Live on November 19, will further strengthen the band's relationship with the city and its fans. This forthcoming performance represents the band's biggest UK and EU headline arena tour to date, demonstrating their increasing recognition and appeal on a global scale. This visit, combined with the upcoming show, cements Manchester's position as an important location for music and excellent cuisine.





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Enter Shikari Ad Maiora Manchester Sandwich Shop Music Food Rock Band Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola Satan's Hollow Co-Op Live

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