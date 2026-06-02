Entertainment Leaders Urge ITV to Ban Nadia Sawalha Over Antisemitic Posts

A coalition of entertainment industry figures, including former ITV and BBC executives, has presented ITV with a 15-page letter demanding the network ban Nadia Sawalha from appearing on its channels. The letter cites her promotion of antisemitic conspiracy theories, inflammatory disinformation, and dismissive treatment of antisemitism allegations. Sawalha stepped down from Loose Women in April after defending her husband's anti-Israel comments, but ITV was considering her return. The signatories warn of reputational damage and a breach of public trust.

A coalition of prominent figures from the entertainment industry has formally requested that ITV prohibit Nadia Sawalha from appearing on the channel, following allegations that she shared antisemitic content on social media.

The actress and television personality, best known for her role on the daytime panel show Loose Women, stepped down from the program last month after defending her husband Mark Adderley's anti-Israel remarks and posting several videos on Instagram that critics described as unhinged. Although she has not been on the show since late April, ITV executives have reportedly been considering bringing her back in the near future.

In response, a group of influential Jewish leaders and industry professionals submitted a 15-page letter to ITV, detailing their concerns about her potential return and citing what they describe as a pattern of conspiratorial rhetoric, inflammatory commentary, disinformation, and antisemitic discourse. The letter was signed by former ITV executive Claudia Rosencrantz, former BBC Television director Danny Cohen, and Fulwell Entertainment co-CEO Leo Pearlman, among others.

The signatories argue that Sawalha's posts cannot be justified as legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy or debate about the Gaza conflict, which would constitute acceptable political expression. Instead, they point to her repeated promotion and endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy narratives, amplification of false claims about Israel and Jewish people, dismissive treatment of antisemitism allegations, and gestures they interpret as threatening or intimidating toward Jews.

The letter, addressed to ITV executives Dame Carolyn McCall, Kevin Lygo, and Andrew Cosslett, characterizes Sawalha's online activity as an obsessive vilification of Jews and questions whether ITV truly believes it is appropriate for her to return to Loose Women. It notes that British Jews are currently the target of more hate crimes per capita than any other minority group, and demands that ITV use this opportunity to address the concerns raised.

The letter further asserts that ITV should have already held Sawalha accountable under its own regulatory standards. Other signatories include television executive producer Nicholas Lazarus, former EMI Records managing director Neil Ferris, and literary agent and producer Neil Blair. Sawalha, 61, and her husband Adderley, who was recently suspended from the Green Party after comparing Israel to Nazi Germany, frequently post content together online.

They have appeared in videos discussing topics such as alleged Israeli false flag operations behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk and a missile attack on a British base in Cyprus. After Adderley's suspension, Sawalha publicly defended him, calling him a decent and intelligent man with a huge heart. The letter cites these videos as evidence of extremist sympathies. The group warns that allowing Sawalha to return to ITV would cause significant reputational damage to the network and its programming.

They argue that her presence on a lighthearted daytime panel would be incompatible with the standards of judgment, responsibility, sensitivity, and public trust expected of a mainstream daytime television presenter associated with a major national broadcaster. Advocacy group Labour Against Antisemitism has also called for ITV to take action, with spokesperson Alex Hearn stating that Sawalha has been posting vile, unhinged content for some time. Sawalha has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around antisemitism in British media and public life, and raises questions about the responsibilities broadcasters have when their talent engages in such discourse off-screen. ITV has not publicly commented on the letter, but the outcome of this situation could set a precedent for how other networks handle similar cases. The entertainment industry continues to grapple with the boundaries between free expression and hate speech, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This incident underscores the challenges platforms face in monitoring and moderating content produced by high-profile personalities, especially when that content spills over from personal social media accounts to professional reputations. As the debate over Sawalha's future unfolds, it remains to be seen whether ITV will yield to the pressure from Jewish leaders and industry figures, or whether they will stand by her right to express controversial opinions.

The decision could have far-reaching implications for how broadcasters in the UK navigate accusations of antisemitism within their ranks. In the meantime, Sawalha's online activity continues to draw scrutiny, with many watching closely to see if she addresses the allegations directly. The call for her ban represents a significant moment in the ongoing effort to combat antisemitism in the British entertainment industry, and it highlights the power of collective action by influential stakeholders.

While some may view the letter as an attempt to silence a dissenting voice, the signatories frame it as a necessary measure to uphold standards of decency and respect. The incident also raises questions about the role of social media in amplifying polarizing content and the responsibilities of public figures to avoid causing harm. As the story develops, it will likely remain a flashpoint in broader cultural debates about free speech, censorship, and the boundaries of acceptable discourse





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