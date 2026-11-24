Parkinson's entrepreneur Luke Murfitt argues for scrapping PIP for under-25s to boost employment, citing his own journey from redundancy to building a successful business.

Entrepreneur Luke Murfitt is urging policymakers to abolish Personal Independence Payment for individuals under the age of 25, arguing that the current welfare structure encourages dependency rather than independence. Murfitt, who runs a cleaning business that has employed hundreds of parents, believes that removing this financial safety net for young people would force a necessary shift toward skill development and employment. His stance challenges the prevailing welfare narrative and offers a contrarian perspective on how to address the rising costs of the UK benefits system.

Murfitt's Journey From Unemployment to Business Owner

Murfitt faced a severe personal crisis at the age of 34 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Just six weeks after receiving this devastating diagnosis, he was made redundant from his position in sales. The reality of his situation became starkly apparent when he visited his local JobCentre. He recalled standing in a queue where he was the only man wearing a suit and tie, a visual representation of his displacement from the corporate world.

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When Murfitt finally spoke with a JobCentre staff member, he expected advice on finding new employment. Instead, he was presented with a list of benefits he could claim, including the Personal Independence Payment. Upon expressing his desire to start a new business rather than rely on state support, he was directed to a different queue upstairs. There, he pitched his plan to open a cleaning agency specifically aimed at helping parents, particularly mothers, return to the workforce.

Business Growth and Employment Statistics

Within a week of pitching his idea, Murfitt had secured a contract to clean a hotel and was employing six mothers. The business experienced rapid growth over the following nine months. His firm expanded to clean three major towers in London's Canary Wharf, as well as offices in the Shard and the Heron Tower. These locations represent some of the most prestigious commercial real estate in the United Kingdom.

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Murfitt paid his staff 50 percent above the going rate. Over the next few years, his company helped 337 mothers and 39 fathers return to paid employment. His business success was recognized with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the UK Business Awards. During this period, he paid a total of £2 million in business and income taxes while claiming no benefits for himself.

Policy Proposals by Milburn and Timms

Murfitt's opinions are influenced by recent reports on welfare reform. He views the approach taken by Mayor of London Andy Burnham as a key test for his premiership. Two separate reports have emerged regarding the future of the welfare system. The first was published by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn, while the second is due out from Sir Stephen Timms, the Minister of State for Social Security and Disability.

Sir Stephen Timms's report calls for root-and-branch changes to the welfare system. It proposes to retain the Personal Independence Payment across all age groups. Additionally, the report suggests introducing a less burdensome fast track process for people with the most severe conditions. Murfitt interprets this plan as an effort to make it easier for claimants to access more benefits.

The Case for Abolishing PIP for Young People

Murfitt strongly supports Alan Milburn's call to abolish Personal Independence Payment for under-25s. The goal of this proposal is to get 440,000 young people into work. Murfitt acknowledges that this sensible proposal will likely cause significant uproar. He compares the expected reaction to the backbench revolt that forced the Keir Starmer government to shelve modest welfare reform plans.

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He argues that this political shift proves Labour has abandoned its founding principles as a party for working people. Murfitt contends that the party has instead become the party of welfare claimants. He speaks as someone who currently receives Personal Independence Payment due to his Parkinson's disease. He emphasizes that the best way to assist young people is to encourage them to leave their comfort zones and develop new skills.

Rising Costs and Long-term Welfare Impact

The financial burden of the Personal Independence Payment has grown substantially in recent years. Since 2019, the number of people entitled to these payments has doubled. Recent figures from September indicate a record high of 4.09 million recipients. This surge in claimants has dramatically increased the cost to the state budget.

Seven years ago, the Personal Independence Payment scheme cost the state £16.3 billion. That figure has since spiraled to £27.3 billion. Forecasts indicate that the cost will rise to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade. Murfitt believes that while help is needed for those genuinely incapacitated, such as himself at age 46, the current system fails to encourage self-reliance among the younger demographic.