This article provides essential information on the entry requirements for Spain for UK passport holders, including the necessary documents, funds, and travel insurance to be presented at the border.

Millions of UK holidaymakers make their way to Spain every year, with the sun-drenched European nation remaining the go-to holiday destination for British travellers. It's easy to see why Spain holds such enduring appeal, from its glorious weather, stunning coastlines and mouth-watering cuisine to its charming cities and picturesque countryside.

With another bumper summer of international travel on the horizon, we've rounded up everything you need to know about entry requirements for Spain if you're travelling on a UK passport. Get it wrong and you could find yourself turned away at the border. According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), alongside a valid passport, UK travellers may also be required to present a return or onward ticket and/or proof of valid travel insurance.

You may also need to demonstrate that you have sufficient funds to cover your stay, with the exact amount varying depending on your accommodation arrangements. Border officials may additionally request proof of where you'll be staying, whether that's a hotel booking confirmation or proof of ownership if you're staying at your own property.

If you're a guest of friends or family, this could take the form of an invitation or proof of address, such as a 'carta de invitation' completed by your hosts, the FCDO advises. As well as this, new rules introduced in the wake of Brexit mean that British passport holders travelling to the Schengen Area (which includes Spain) may want to check their travel documents now.

Your passport must have a 'date of issue' less than 10 years before the date you arrive, and if you renewed your passport before October 1, 2018, it may carry a date of issue that exceeds 10 years, rendering it invalid for entry to the Schengen area. Your passport must also have an 'expiry date' at least three months after the day you plan to leave the Schengen area (the expiry date does not need to be within 10 years of the date of issue)





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Spain UK Passport Entry Requirements Valid Passport Return Or Onward Ticket Proof Of Valid Travel Insurance Sufficient Funds Proof Of Accommodation Invitation Or Proof Of Address Brexit Schengen Area Date Of Issue Expiry Date

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