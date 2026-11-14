ENVE Launches Tubeless Tape Gun for Professional Wheel Service

ENVE introduces a specialized aluminum tape gun to streamline tubeless rim installation for bike shops, ensuring consistent tension and professional results for a fee of $125.

ENVE has released a dedicated shop tool called the Tubeless Tape Gun, designed to install tubeless rim tape with precision and speed. The device addresses common frustrations in bicycle maintenance by providing consistent tension and alignment during the taping process.

How the Tool Functions in Service

The ENVE Tubeless Tape Gun operates by centering the tape within the rim bed using a shaped roller. As the mechanic pushes the tool forward while rotating the wheel, a thin rear wheel presses the tape firmly onto the center of the rim bed. This mechanism eliminates the manual effort required to keep the tape straight and wrinkle-free. Upon completing a full rotation, a built-in metal cutting blade trims the excess tape, removing the need for separate scissors or knives.

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The device is constructed from an aluminum skeleton with rubber grips and durable plastic guides. It accepts tape rolls with a 75mm or 3-inch core and accommodates widths ranging from 25mm to 40mm. This specification covers a broad spectrum of road, gravel, and mountain bike rim sizes, making it versatile for various bike types.

Performance Compared to Manual Methods

Manual installation of tubeless tape often involves a steep learning curve and inconsistent results. Mechanics must simultaneously manage tape tension, centering, wheel rotation, and edge avoidance. The ENVE Tubeless Tape Gun simplifies these tasks by allowing the user to focus solely on rotating the wheel and steering the tool. This control reduces errors such as wrinkles or tape wandering up the sidewall.

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Testing of the tool involved re-taping cyclocross wheels that required a refresh due to dipping edges and overlapping tape issues. The process proved simple, requiring only the removal of old tape, rim cleaning, and measurement. The tester used 29mm ENVE tape on rims with an inner width of 24mm to 26mm. The tool maintained steady tension and centering throughout the installation.

Cost and Target Market Analysis

The Tubeless Tape Gun retails for $125, a price point that exceeds the cost of the tape itself. For home mechanics who service two wheels annually, the investment may not be financially justifiable compared to manual methods. However, the tool is engineered for professional environments where repeatability and efficiency are critical.

Professional shops, race mechanics, and wheel builders benefit from the reduced time and improved consistency of the ENVE Tubeless Tape Gun. The durable construction ensures it can survive years of use in a busy service department. Additionally, ENVE dealers can use the tool as a demonstration piece to engage customers during conversations about tubeless tire setups.

Final Verdict on Professional Utility

The ENVE Tubeless Tape Gun does not solve a complex mechanical problem but rather optimizes a repetitive task. It makes the installation process faster, cleaner, and more visually appealing. For professionals setting up tubeless tires daily, the time savings and quality of finish provide a clear return on investment. The tool is positioned as an essential addition to high-end bicycle maintenance arsenals.