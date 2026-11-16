Environment Agency Midlands Enforces Salmon Close Season in Shrewsbury

Environment Agency Midlands patrols Shrewsbury waterways to enforce salmon close season byelaws, warning anglers of strict regulations and urging public reports on illegal fishing.

The Environment Agency Midlands has initiated strict enforcement patrols in Shrewsbury to protect salmon stocks during the official close season. This targeted campaign aims to ensure that all anglers comply with established fishing regulations and byelaws across local freshwater fisheries and tidal estuaries.

Patrols Target Illegal Fishing Activity

Fisheries Enforcement Officers are actively monitoring waterways around Shrewsbury as part of a broader effort to tackle illegal fishing. These patrols are specifically designed to detect and prevent unauthorized angling activities that violate the seasonal restrictions imposed on salmon fishing. The enforcement team is working to safeguard the local salmon population from overfishing during this critical recovery period.

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Strict Byelaws Apply to All Anglers

The Midlands byelaws apply to anyone fishing with a rod and line for salmon, trout, coarse fish, eels, smelt, and lamprey in all freshwater fisheries and tidal estuaries. These regulations are not optional guidelines but mandatory legal requirements that every angler must adhere to. Violation of these byelaws can result in significant penalties and legal consequences for those found in breach.

Public Urged to Report Suspicious Activity

The Environment Agency is reminding members of the public that fishing restrictions remain in place during the salmon close season. Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses suspected illegal fishing to report it directly to the Environment Agency. This community involvement is crucial for the effectiveness of the enforcement campaigns and helps ensure that regulations are respected across all waterways.

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Ongoing Monitoring and Compliance Checks

Fisheries Enforcement Officers will continue monitoring waterways around Shrewsbury, looking out for illegal fishing activity and potential breaches of fishing byelaws. These officers are trained to identify signs of non-compliance and will take appropriate action against those who violate the rules. The goal is to maintain the integrity of the salmon population and ensure sustainable fishing practices for future generations.

Protecting Salmon Stocks for Future Generations

The patrols are aimed at helping protect salmon stocks and ensuring anglers comply with fishing regulations. By strictly enforcing the close season, the Environment Agency Midlands hopes to allow salmon populations to recover and thrive. This proactive approach is essential for the long-term health of the local ecosystem and the sustainability of the angling community.