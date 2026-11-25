Envision Energy joins Greensteel Australia to develop a 400 MW green hydrogen system for low-carbon steel production in New South Wales, supporting the Future Made in Australia strategy.

Envision Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with Greensteel Australia to explore the development of a 400 MW green hydrogen system and renewable energy infrastructure in New South Wales. This collaboration aims to support low-carbon iron and steel production, marking a significant step in Australia's domestic steelmaking capabilities. The agreement combines renewable electricity and hydrogen production with industrial manufacturing to reduce reliance on coal-intensive methods.

Strategic Partnership Details And Technology

The partnership leverages Envision's expertise in alkaline electrolyzers, renewable power generation, battery storage, and industrial energy management. Drawing on its experience developing integrated clean energy industrial projects in China, Envision will contribute technical know-how to the Australian venture. The companies will also evaluate opportunities to manufacture wind turbine components and other renewable energy infrastructure locally. This local manufacturing effort aligns with the Australian government's Future Made in Australia industrial strategy, aiming to boost domestic production capabilities.

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Greensteel Australia Steel Mill Expansion

This agreement builds on Greensteel Australia's A$500 million all-electric steel mill announced in July at the former BHP steelworks in Newcastle. The facility is expected to begin operations in January 2028 and is designed to produce up to 600,000 metric tons of finished steel annually. While the Newcastle facility will initially process semi-finished steel into construction and industrial products, the next phase would extend operations upstream. This expansion includes hydrogen-based direct reduced iron production and electric arc furnace steelmaking to create a more integrated supply chain.

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Impact On Australian Iron Ore Exports

For Australia, one of the world's largest iron ore exporters, hydrogen-based ironmaking presents a significant opportunity to capture more value from its mineral resources. The proposed development allows for domestic processing rather than relying predominantly on raw material exports. By linking green hydrogen production directly with industrial consumers, the project potentially reduces transportation and storage requirements. This approach establishes a more reliable source of demand for green hydrogen while creating a domestic source of low-carbon iron.

Future Cooperation And Regulatory Steps

Greensteel Australia is currently evaluating a potential site in regional New South Wales for the hydrogen infrastructure. Additional areas of cooperation could include green ammonia production for agriculture and renewable electricity supplies for digital infrastructure. However, the proposed 400 MW hydrogen development remains subject to technical and commercial assessments and regulatory approvals. The companies have not disclosed an investment figure, construction schedule, or final investment decision for the hydrogen project, leaving the timeline and financial scope undefined at this stage.