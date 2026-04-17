Enya Leads Mourners as Bono and Andrea Corr Honor 'First Lady of Celtic Music' Moya Brennan at Funeral

Reclusive singer Enya joined U2 frontman Bono and Andrea Corr of The Corrs at the funeral mass for her sister, Moya Brennan, the iconic lead singer of Clannad. Brennan, hailed as the First Lady of Celtic music, passed away at 73. Tributes from across the music world and Irish politics celebrated her immense talent and legacy.

The music world gathered in County Donegal on Friday to bid a final farewell to the legendary Moya Brennan , the captivating lead vocalist of the iconic band Clannad . Her funeral mass, held at St. Patrick's Church in Meenaweal, was attended by a poignant assembly of mourners, with her sister, the famously reclusive singer Enya , prominently leading the service.

Enya, whose real name is Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, appeared deeply affected, her face shielded by dark sunglasses as she stood in quiet contemplation. She was joined by a constellation of music's brightest stars, including U2 frontman Bono and Andrea Corr of The Corrs, all present to honor Moya's immense contribution to Irish music. Moya Brennan, renowned for her extraordinary vocal talent and a career spanning over five decades with Clannad, passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73, surrounded by her loved ones, as confirmed by a heartfelt family statement. Enya, Ireland's best-selling solo artist, was visibly supported by her family as she watched her sister's coffin being carried into the intimate country church. Dressed in a warm black coat adorned with a silver brooch, Enya maintained a dignified presence. Bono, also dressed in black, arrived with his U2 bandmates, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen, further underscoring the profound respect Moya commanded within the industry. The bond between Enya and Moya was evident, with Enya having begun her musical journey alongside her sister in Clannad before forging her own path to global solo success. A touching photograph from last year showed the sisters attending a wedding in Donegal, a rare public appearance together that highlighted their enduring connection. Bono, who previously collaborated with Moya and Clannad on the highly successful track In a Lifetime, shared a deeply personal tribute, describing Moya as having walked through the world like an angel, now returned to her celestial kin. Andrea Corr echoed these sentiments, praising Moya's beautiful voice and spirit, and expressing gratitude for the time spent with her, offering prayers for comfort to her family and friends. Moya Brennan has been widely celebrated as the First Lady of Celtic music, and the tributes continue to pour in from across Ireland and beyond. Ireland's Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, expressed his deep sadness, acknowledging Moya's role in bringing Irish folk music to the international stage. Country music star Daniel O'Donnell spoke of Moya's unwavering connection to her roots and her dedication to nurturing young talent. Her local community had recognized her profound impact by naming her Donegal Person of the Year two years ago, a testament to the love and admiration she inspired. Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, eloquently described Moya's music as having touched the hearts and imaginations of people worldwide, capturing the essence of Irish identity, language, and heritage. Pearse Doherty, a colleague, lauded her as a powerful ambassador for Ireland, whose songs and stories have shaped countless lives and will continue to be cherished for generations to come





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