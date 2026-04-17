Enya Leads Tributes at Sister Moya Brennan's Funeral

Reclusive singer Enya was among the mourners at the funeral mass for her sister Moya Brennan, the lead singer of Clannad. U2's Bono and Andrea Corr also paid their respects to the 'First Lady of Celtic music' who passed away aged 73.

The poignant funeral Mass for Moya Brennan , the iconic lead singer of Clannad , took place on Friday at St. Patrick's Church in Meenaweal, County Donegal. Presiding over the solemn occasion was her renowned sister, Enya , who emerged from her characteristic reclusion to honor Moya. The famously private songstress, 64, visible emotional behind dark sunglasses, was joined by a constellation of music royalty, including U2 frontman Bono and Andrea Corr of The Corrs.

Moya Brennan, a pivotal figure in Celtic music for over five decades, passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73, surrounded by her devoted family, as confirmed in a heartfelt family statement. Enya, whose full name is Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, found solace and support amongst her relatives as she watched her sister's coffin being borne into the modest country church. The rarely seen artist, celebrated as Ireland's best-selling solo female musician, was clad in a warm black coat adorned with a silver brooch. Among the distinguished attendees was Bono, also dressed in somber black, arriving alongside his U2 bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen. Bono, who shared a profound professional and personal connection with Moya, having previously collaborated on the classic track In a Lifetime, delivered a moving tribute. He spoke of Moya's gentle spirit, stating she walked through this world like an angel and has now returned to her celestial kind, expressing the collective love felt for her. Andrea Corr echoed these sentiments, fondly remembering Moya's exceptional voice and spirit, describing her as a blessing and extending prayers for comfort to her grieving family and friends. Moya Brennan, widely acclaimed as the First Lady of Celtic music, has been the recipient of an outpouring of heartfelt tributes since her passing. Ireland's Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, expressed deep sadness, acknowledging Moya's significant role in bringing Irish folk music to a global audience through her work with Clannad, and extended his deepest sympathies to her loved ones. Country music star Daniel O'Donnell highlighted Moya's enduring connection to her roots, despite her international fame. He emphasized her passion for music and her dedication to nurturing emerging talent in her later years, noting her local recognition as Donegal Person of the Year as a testament to her impact within her community. He further described her as possessing a great peace. Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, eloquently captured the essence of Moya's artistry, stating that her music resonated deeply, touching hearts and imaginations worldwide. She lauded Moya as a legend of Celtic folk music, whose voice and talent embodied the spirit of the Irish people, their language, heritage, and stories. McDonald described Moya's music as possessing a magical, breathtaking quality that powerfully conveyed the beautiful, free, and searching spirit of the Gael, ensuring her legacy would endure. Her colleague, Pearse Doherty, also hailed Moya as the First Lady of Celtic music, recognizing her immense contributions to Ireland and its people. He emphasized that her songs and stories shaped countless lives and will forever be cherished, underscoring her pride in her heritage and her role as a powerful ambassador for Ireland, sharing its music, language, and culture globally





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