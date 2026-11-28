Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca addresses Erling Haaland's recent silence and body language during a four-match winless streak, insisting there is no squad unrest.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has publicly defended striker Erling Haaland following a period of silence in front of goal that has drawn scrutiny from fans and media alike. The Norwegian forward has gone four consecutive appearances without scoring, a sharp contrast to his blistering start of 14 goals in his first 12 games of the season.

This drought coincides with a challenging phase for the club, as Manchester City recently endured a four-game winless run across all competitions. The streak included a 2-2 draw against Napoli on Tuesday, a match where the result was only salvaged by late contributions from Rayan Cherki and Ayyoub Bouaddi. The lack of victories has intensified pressure on the squad to perform, particularly with key fixtures approaching.

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Managerial Defense Of Striker Behavior

Maresca dismissed suggestions that Haaland's visible frustration on the pitch indicates a deeper issue within the dressing room. The manager pointed out that clips of Haaland gesturing and showing dissatisfaction have been circulated during this difficult period, leading some to believe his body language is harming his performance or team cohesion. Maresca argued that such reactions are actually more common when the team is winning and not receiving the ball, rather than during losing spells.

Enzo Maresca emphasized that being a number nine involves living day by day for goals and winning games. He stated that it is natural for a striker of Haaland's caliber to be upset when those outcomes do not materialize. The manager insisted that he sees no problem with the player's attitude, noting that everyone in the squad is on the same page regarding the urgency to return to winning ways.

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Squad Morale And Team Dynamics

Despite the poor run of results, Maresca highlighted that Haaland's behavior behind the scenes remains unchanged. He recalled instances from just a few weeks ago when Haaland was dancing on the pitch and in training, displaying a level of happiness and normalcy. The manager stressed that while results certainly affect the mood of the team, there is no evidence of any internal conflict or standard slipping regarding Haaland's professionalism.

Rayan Cherki echoed the urgency felt by the rest of the squad, demanding greater energy and focus from the entire group. The French winger, who played a crucial role in the draw against Napoli, stated that winning in north London is the only objective for the upcoming clash. This sentiment reflects a collective determination among the players to stop the slide and reclaim their competitive edge.

Strategic Importance Of Upcoming Fixtures

The pressure on Manchester City is mounting as they face Arsenal, a match Haaland himself described as potentially the hardest of the campaign so far. The stakes are high, with a six-point gap currently separating Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City in the standings. Closing this gap is essential for City to maintain their title challenge and secure a top-four finish.

Enzo Maresca will look to his number nine to rediscover his clinical edge when they face the Gunners. The manager believes that if Haaland can find his scoring touch again, it will serve as a catalyst for the rest of the team to stabilize and improve their results. The coming days will be critical in assessing whether the squad can regroup and address the issues that have plagued them recently.

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Context Of Recent Performance Slump

Historically, Haaland has been a prolific scorer for Manchester City, making his current goal drought particularly notable. The 14 goals he scored in his opening 12 games set a high bar for expectations, making the subsequent silence feel even more pronounced. Maresca acknowledges that this is part of football, where forms fluctuate and teams must learn to maintain balance amidst adversity.

The manager reiterated that the job at Manchester City involves dealing with both highs and lows. He expects the team to remain resilient and focused on the immediate tasks at hand. With the next match against Arsenal looming, the entire squad must demonstrate that they have the mental strength to overcome this difficult period and return to their winning ways.