Enzo Maresca's Appointment at Manchester City and His Chelsea Tenure

This news article discusses Enzo Maresca's potential appointment at Manchester City and his tenure at Chelsea. It highlights Maresca's persona and his strained relationship with the media and the club's owners during his time at Chelsea.

Manchester City are continuing to work on a deal to hire Enzo Maresca following his stint at Chelsea last year. The post- Pep Guardiola era at City has yet to begin, and they are still fleshing out the finer points of a deal that will see Enzo Maresca become his successor.

Until he is put on the spot, we won't know Guardiola's true feelings about Maresca's appointment. Maresca's relationship with the media became more strained as the pressures of the job took their toll. Vincent, a journalist who met Maresca on the pre-season tour, recalled that Maresca came across as really nice and personable during their first meeting but became more uptight towards the end of his Chelsea tenure.

Vincent believes that Maresca's downfall started soon after the Club World Cup glory in New Jersey when he found out the severity of Levi Colwill's injury. Maresca spoke with the sporting directors about bringing in someone new, but they went for Dean Huijsen instead. December was the beginning of the end for Maresca at Chelsea





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Enzo Maresca Manchester City Chelsea Pep Guardiola Relationship With The Media Relationship With The Club's Owners Relationship With Journalists Relationship With The Media Relationship With The Club's Owners Relationship With Journalists Relationship With The Media Relationship With The Club's Owners Relationship With Journalists

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