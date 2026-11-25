Enzo Maresca dismissed Massimiliano Allegri's pre-match comments as Manchester City drew with Napoli, with Kevin De Bruyne returning to the Etihad.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed Massimiliano Allegri's suggestion that Napoli face an impossible task at the Etihad, before his side were held to a draw by the Serie A club in their Champions League encounter.

The result extended City's difficult run and left them sixth in the Champions League table before Wednesday's other games. Kevin De Bruyne returned to the Etihad in Napoli colours, an emotional subplot to a night that raised fresh questions about City's form. Maresca, speaking in Italian during his pre-match press conference, pushed back against what he saw as defeatist talk from the Napoli boss. Allegri speaks of a tough match?

Also read Manchester City and Napoli Draw 2-2 in Tactical Showcase at Etihad

Maresca Rejects Allegri Defeatist Talk

In Italy, we are quite good at crying, Maresca joked. I don't believe it at all. Three points are worth the same for us as they are for Napoli. I expect a strong Napoli, like the one I saw against Torino and Lazio.

It will be a hard, difficult game because it is the Champions League, and it is always difficult when you play against an Italian team. On the pitch, City were strong favourites and should have had few issues collecting all three points against a Napoli side languishing in eighth place in Serie A. Napoli's injury issues meant they could name only seven substitutes, two of them goalkeepers, while they had suffered defeat in their past three meetings with City.

They threatened a shock result after twice going ahead through well-taken goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang, but Rayan Cherki salvaged a late draw for the hosts. Maresca's side had 62.7% possession and attempted 665 passes, which largely lacked incisiveness, and of that figure 303 were in the final third compared to Napoli's 77.

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City Draw With Napoli At Etihad

The draw followed Saturday's 1-1 draw against Fulham, when moans and groans filled a rather flat Etihad Stadium as the home faithful watched their side labour. City's recent defensive issues continued, now conceding in 10 successive games and letting in the first goal in seven of those matches. Maresca said: We are always looking for three points but when you are not able to win it is important that you don't lose.

We take the point, five games played, 10 points and overall I think it is a good result in the end. Today, off the ball, once again we didn't concede a lot, the problem is that in this moment they are clinical when we concede a chance, almost every time it is finishing with a goal. We created many chances but in this moment it is like this and move on.

The first 10 games we always scored first and then in this moment it is exactly in the opposite way, we just need to find a way to avoid that, but I don't think it affects the players in terms of their confidence. We fought until the end.

Maresca is acutely aware that his side must rediscover the stability that defined their opening ten games if they are to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League group phase and avoid a February playoff. We must find the balance we had more or less in the first 10 official games and that we have now lost a bit, the manager explained.

He pointed to a disparity between expected goals and actual results as a primary concern for the technical staff. The numbers tell us that offensively we created a lot and defensively conceded little. In the four Premier League games we didn't win, we created almost 8 expected goals while conceding about 3.5. We actually scored 4 and conceded 7.

Maresca Seeks Stability In Champions League

I think it is clear what our problem is. The latest disappointing result means City's perfect start is quickly unravelling, now having won only one of their past seven games in all competitions inside 90 minutes. It was really surprising to see Manchester City so dull in the first half and so predictable, former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. If you play a team that takes their time, you get yourself set.

It is 100% easier to defend. Star striker Erling Haaland has been in prolific form again this season, scoring 20 goals for club and country, but the 26-year-old has drawn a blank in his past two games. The Norwegian had chances but failed to score against Fulham on Saturday and though he was handed the captain's armband against Napoli, Haaland was on the periphery for much of the game.

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The frontman managed only 14 touches of the ball against the Serie A side on Tuesday, the lowest figure of any player that started the match. It raises the question whether he is receiving the service to try and find the back of the net. I feel I am getting more than enough chances to score, Haaland told TNT Sports. We tried to push at the end for a goal but we couldn't.

Not good enough and we let them in too easy. Football is easy and difficult; when you win it's easy and you know what to do, when you don't you start questioning everything. The perfect thing would be to not think but it's not so easy. City are sixth in the Champions League table, before Wednesday's games, but in the Premier League they have failed to win their past four.

Haaland Struggles Ahead Of Arsenal Trip

It does not get any easier this weekend, facing a daunting trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday as they aim to find some form. Haaland added: It's the most difficult game of the season going to the champions away. Beyond the immediate tactics, Maresca offered a candid assessment of the current state of Italian football.

Having been approached by an Italian club in the spring, though he clarified it was not Napoli, the City manager believes the peninsula's footballing culture is too resistant to modernization. He argued that a lack of courage in playing young talents is holding the national game back, leading to a cycle of stagnation that has seen the Azzurri miss out on recent major tournaments. If we are where we are, there is a lot to change.

You have to be brave, Maresca observed, even slipping into a Neapolitan dialect to emphasize that nothing ever changes in the current system. Italy in general is a country very tied to the old, but if others advance and you don't, you stay still. You have to let the young players play. I don't think Italy is poor at a youth level, and if it is, it's because we work badly with them.

Maresca Praises De Bruyne Legacy

When you stay out of a World Cup, that is the opportunity to change, but instead, nothing changes. The fixture was an emotional one for Kevin De Bruyne, who returned to the Etihad in Napoli colours. Maresca spoke highly of the Belgian playmaker, acknowledging his legendary status at the club where he won every major trophy available.

The City boss admitted it is difficult to judge from the outside why De Bruyne might be struggling for consistency in Italy, but he remains wary of the midfielder's world-class quality and his potential to hurt his former employers on the counter-attack. He is one of the most important players in the history of City, he won everything here, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic man.

I don't know why he isn't expressing himself at his best in Naples; it's difficult to judge from the inside, let alone from the outside. What I can say is that he is a spectacular guy who wants to do well, Maresca concluded.