Epsom Protests Erupt Over Rape Investigation Transparency; Missiles Thrown at Police

Tensions ran high in Epsom as hundreds gathered to demand more information from Surrey Police regarding a gang rape investigation, leading to clashes where protesters threw objects, including a traffic cone, at officers. The local MP urged for patience, emphasizing the need for police to conduct their investigation thoroughly.

Epsom was the scene of significant unrest last night as hundreds of protesters converged to express frustration over the perceived lack of information released by Surrey Police concerning a recent gang rape . The demonstration, which began shortly before 5pm, escalated when some individuals, including young boys, began throwing missiles at police officers.

Footage circulating on social media depicted two youths pelting law enforcement with items salvaged from a bin bag, with one also seen launching a traffic cone. An officer was heard calling out the name of one of the boys before he fled the scene.

The anger stemmed from the alleged gang rape of a woman in her 20s, which occurred between 2am and 4am on Saturday, April 11. The victim reported being attacked outside the Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road after being followed from the Labyrinth nightclub. Surrey Police stated that they currently possess insufficient information to provide descriptions of the suspects involved, a stance that has fueled public discontent and suspicion.

This lack of detail has led many to accuse the authorities of not being transparent enough in a case that has caused considerable distress within the community.

Helen Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom and Ewell, addressed the situation, acknowledging the public's understandable anger but condemning the disruptive and intimidating behavior. She emphasized that actions such as damaging police vehicles, obstructing key roads, and intimidating officers are unacceptable. Maguire specifically called out individuals from outside the local community who she believes are seeking to sow division and cause disruption, stating that such behavior will not be tolerated in Epsom. She highlighted that the victim is receiving support from specialist officers and stressed the complex and time-consuming nature of gathering evidence in sensitive cases.

The MP urged the public to allow the police the necessary time and space to conduct their investigation thoroughly, suggesting that this is the most effective way to achieve justice for the victim. She described Epsom as a compassionate and united community, encouraging residents to demonstrate these qualities.

Surrey Police implemented a significant police presence, including specially trained public order officers, to manage the protest which eventually dispersed around 8pm. The force reiterated its position on not having enough information to release suspect descriptions and cautioned against speculation.

East Surrey Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman acknowledged that the visible police presence might have caused concern but assured the public that their priority was ensuring the safety of both the wider community and those participating in the protest. He thanked those affected by the disruption for their patience and affirmed the police's respect for the right to lawful protest, while making it clear that criminal offenses and public disorder would not be tolerated and would be met with robust action. Chapman added that Surrey Police is working hard to progress the investigation and reassure the community amidst the distress and concern caused by the incident





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