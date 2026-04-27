Epsom Rape Hoax Exposes Social Media’s Role in Fueling Hate and Disinformation

A false report of a gang rape in Epsom, Surrey, sparked a wave of disinformation and xenophobic protests, highlighting the dangers of social media-driven hysteria and the challenges faced by police in the digital age.

Two weeks ago, a distressed young woman reported to police that she had been attacked and raped by a group of men near a Methodist church in Epsom , Surrey .

The incident was said to have occurred after she left a nightclub, and the report was made in the early hours of a Saturday morning. Police responded swiftly, launching a thorough investigation that included witness appeals, forensic tests, surveillance camera checks, and house-to-house inquiries.

However, the case has since been closed after authorities determined that no sexual offence had taken place. According to Sarah Grahame, an assistant chief constable for Surrey Police, the woman in her 20s had sustained an accidental head injury during a night out in Epsom, which led to a confused report. The police handled the situation with professionalism, quickly resolving the case while ensuring the victim’s consent was obtained before releasing the findings.

They emphasized their commitment to taking all reports of sexual offences seriously, aiming to reassure the public. Despite their exemplary response, the police found themselves embroiled in a storm of disinformation, xenophobia, and violence, fueled by far-right agitators and amplified by figures in mainstream political circles. This incident in Epsom, a town known for its prestigious horse race and located near my childhood home, serves as a cautionary tale for a divided nation.

It highlights the failure of Westminster to regulate technology that threatens democracy and public safety, as well as the inability to control thugs and foreign actors exploiting institutional distrust. The situation bears a striking resemblance to the aftermath of the 2024 murders of three girls at a dance class in Southport, where false claims about the killer’s identity sparked widespread outrage.

Fortunately, this latest volatile situation did not escalate into civil disorder, despite the efforts of hate merchants and migrant-bashers to incite fear and anger. Almost immediately after Surrey Police issued their appeal for witnesses, online rumors began circulating, alleging that the police were withholding crucial information about the perpetrators. These claims, often spread by influential figures on platforms like Elon Musk’s X, included accusations against migrants or refugees, suggestions of an establishment cover-up, and threats against the victim’s parents.

Self-proclaimed journalists with large social media followings fueled the fire by accusing the police of lying, claiming a lack of transparency, and positioning themselves as defenders of women against foreign predators. Three days after the initial police appeal, a protest organized by far-right activists took place in Epsom High Street, leading to the closure of shops and described as intimidating by local Methodist cleric Rev Catherine Hutton.

The police attempted to calm fears by stating there was no evidence to support the reported offence or any involvement of asylum seekers or immigrants. However, the damage had already been done, and the flames of hate and hysteria continued to burn. Protesters returned to the town, shouting anti-migrant slogans, throwing missiles at police, and attacking a home for vulnerable young adults, resulting in a few arrests.

Britain’s police have a poor track record in handling sexual offences, and while they now have a duty to disclose the ethnicity of suspects in high-profile cases to counter falsehoods, lies can still spread rapidly on social media. Agitators exploit public concerns about crime, state ineptitude, and women’s safety to scapegoat migrants, even in the absence of evidence.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, a far-right figure with a criminal record, praised the protesting patriots for demanding answers in the wake of what he called the deafening silence from the police. He also falsely claimed that Epsom locals had destroyed a property allegedly used to house unvetted fighting-age invaders at taxpayers' expense. One of his followers played a key role in the protests, leaving residents under mob attack in a state of terror.

It is alarming to see similar rhetoric and issues being adopted by mainstream political figures, further exacerbating the situation





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Epsom Surrey Rape Hoax Disinformation Far-Right

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