Epstein Files Expose Model Network and Talent Agency Complicity

New documentary and DOJ files reveal how Jeffrey Epstein used talent agencies like MC2 to recruit vulnerable models for abuse, impacting victims like Simona and Roza.

The US Department of Justice released sensitive files in January that exposed the extensive network Jeffrey Epstein used to recruit young women for sexual abuse. A new BBC World Service documentary titled 'The Model Trap' details how Epstein targeted aspiring supermodels through a web of talent agencies and scouts. Survivors describe a sophisticated operation that lured vulnerable women from Eastern Europe under the guise of career advancement. The documents reveal financial transactions and communications that prove major modeling firms facilitated his crimes.

Agency Complicity and Financial Transactions

Records show that Epstein transferred $1 million to MC2 Model Management in 2005. This international agency was co-founded by French agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The US president of MC2 at the time was Jeff Fuller, who currently operates The Source Models. These connections provided Epstein with direct access to hundreds of aspiring models who sought representation in the fashion industry. The financial ties suggest institutional awareness or willful ignorance of the financier's predatory behavior.

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Photographer and scout Daniel Siad appears in messages with Epstein nearly 2,000 times, with communications dating back to 2004. Epstein provided Siad with a $25,000 loan to launch a business venture in Dubai. In return, Siad conducted almost 100 scouting trips on Epstein's behalf across 21 countries. These locations included Latvia, Morocco, South Africa, and Brazil. Epstein compensated Siad with nearly $100,000 for these services over several years.

Victim Testimonies and Recruitment Tactics

Simona, a 20-year-old model from Eastern Europe, met Epstein in New York when she had ambitious career goals. Epstein introduced her to industry figures, creating a false impression that he wanted to help her become a supermodel. She did not realize he was using his contacts to lure aspiring models into an abusive environment. Simona states she was raped approximately 200 times during their two-year acquaintance. She describes the arrangement as being treated like a slave in a cult-like structure.

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Another survivor, identified as Anka, met Epstein in Paris in her early twenties. She describes being coerced into recruiting other women to feed Epstein's obsession with increasing his victim pool. Anka noted that the survival of the operation depended on regularly bringing in new victims. This testimony highlights how survivors were forced to participate in the exploitation of other young women. The psychological manipulation mirrored the dynamics of a controlling cult environment.

Legal Shifts and Continued Trauma

Lawyers argue that Epstein created a new trafficking scheme after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Sigrid McCawley, lead lawyer for over 100 victims, notes a shift toward recruiting primarily from Eastern Europe. Modeling became a primary source for these new victims following his previous arrest. The operation became more sophisticated as he adapted to legal restrictions. This shift allowed him to continue abusing women under the radar for many years.

Roza Gilles, from Uzbekistan, was 18 when MC2 Model Management's US branch sent her to Epstein's Palm Beach home. She had fallen into a debt of $20,000 by the end of 2009 after struggling to book work. Roza suffered systematic rape for three years, resulting in severe depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Her case illustrates the financial desperation that made young women vulnerable to exploitation. She was one of hundreds of women whose names were mistakenly published by the DOJ in January.

Travel Records and Privacy Violations

Flight records reveal Epstein booked almost 200 flights from Paris to New York. He also reserved more than 60 flights from New York to West Palm Beach, where he resided. Additionally, he booked nearly 400 flights between Paris and Eastern Europe. More than half of these flights traveled to and from Moscow. The DOJ redacted passenger names to protect women believed to be victims of sexual abuse.

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The unintended publication of victim names in January violated their right to privacy. Roza Gilles was previously protected in court files as Jane Doe for years. The exposure has added another layer of trauma for survivors who have already endured significant abuse. Legal advocates continue to fight for accountability and support for those affected. The documentary and files together paint a picture of a widespread network of complicity and abuse.