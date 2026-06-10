Epstein's Former Assistant Lesley Groff Testifies She Was Unaware of Abuse Despite Booking Massages

Lesley Groff, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime personal assistant, testified before the House Oversight Committee that she believed the massages she booked for Epstein were professional and not sexual abuse, despite multiple victims stating she was their point of contact for abusive encounters.

Lesley Groff , who served as Jeffrey Epstein 's personal assistant for 18 years, testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session on Tuesday, maintaining that her relationship with the disgraced financier was 'strictly business' despite booking daily massages with young women who prosecutors say were raped by Epstein.

The 59-year-old Groff appeared visibly distressed as she entered the hearing, flanked by a man and a woman for support. Her name appears over 160,000 times in the Epstein files, second only to Epstein himself, underscoring her intimate involvement in his daily operations.

Yet Groff told lawmakers she was unaware that Epstein was abusing women at his Manhattan townhouse, even though multiple victims have identified her as the point of contact for scheduling the massages during which Epstein sexually assaulted them. A source familiar with the congressional grilling told CNN that Groff believed the massages were provided by professional therapists, and she testified that the 'scarlet letter' of her association with Epstein has driven away friends and subjected her family to harassment.

Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch expressed skepticism, telling reporters, 'It is highly inconsistent what she's maintaining, that she really didn't know Jeffrey Epstein even though she worked for him for 18 years.

' Lynch said he pressed Groff on the massages, asking 'whether she can rightfully and truthfully maintain that she saw nothing improper in that. ' He noted that Epstein was a registered sex offender at the time, required to report to authorities following his 2008 plea deal for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Groff claimed she believed Epstein was being 'blackmailed' over those charges, according to sources familiar with her testimony.

The former assistant also stated she 'never had a romantic or sexual relationship' with Epstein. Emails released by the Justice Department show that Groff was responsible for arranging meetings with prominent businessmen and politicians, managing Epstein's schedule, and booking his travel.

Marina Lacerda, who says she was abused by Epstein as a child, told a September news conference that Groff 'would call me and tell me that I needed to be at the house so often that I ended up dropping out of high school before ninth grade.

' Groff also emailed current Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, inviting his family for lunch on Epstein's Caribbean island in 2012; Lutnick has since testified about his relationship with Epstein. Groff confirmed visiting the island, where much of the abuse took place, but said most of her work was in New York. She testified that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell instructed her not to socialize with their friends, insisting their affairs were not her business.

The bipartisan investigation has sought to uncover links to Donald Trump, with Lynch revealing that Groff arranged 'multiple phone calls' between Trump and Epstein before Trump's presidency, though no dates were specified. Trump has said he cut ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s over his 'creepy' behavior at Mar-a-Lago.

The committee continues to interview associates, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, financier Leslie Wexner, and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, as part of its probe into the government's handling of the Epstein case





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