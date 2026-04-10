Epstein Victims Respond to Melania Trump's Denial, Accuse Her of 'Deflecting Responsibility'

In response to First Lady Melania Trump's denial of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, victims of the financier issued a statement criticizing her actions as a diversionary tactic aimed at protecting those in power and shifting the focus away from the pursuit of justice. The survivors accuse Melania Trump of attempting to deflect from the real issue and protect those who enabled Epstein's crimes. They also express concerns about the administration's non-compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the role of Pam Bondi in withholding documents and potentially exposing victims' identities. The statement calls for those in power to take action and ensure full accountability.

Following First Lady Melania Trump 's public statement denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, victims of the disgraced financier have issued a strongly worded response. In a joint statement, the survivors expressed their discontent with her recent actions, accusing her of attempting to shift the focus away from the ongoing pursuit of justice for Epstein's victims.

The core of their argument revolves around the belief that Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings is a diversionary tactic, designed to protect those in positions of power and deflect from the real issue: holding accountable those who enabled Epstein's crimes and are hindering the release of crucial information. The survivors emphasized that they have already demonstrated extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and providing testimony, and that further demands for their participation are a burden that serves only to protect the culpable. They see this move as a strategic maneuver to influence public perception rather than sincerely seeking justice for the victims.\The survivors' statement specifically criticizes the potential impact of these actions on the pursuit of justice, particularly the role of entities like the Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies, and the Trump Administration. They pointed out the administration's alleged non-compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a legislative requirement designed to ensure full disclosure of files related to Epstein's crimes. Furthermore, the survivors express concerns about the distraction created by Melania Trump's public denial, arguing that it takes away attention from the critical task of pressuring those who have been subpoenaed to testify and expose their roles in the handling and release of Epstein's files. One key aspect of the survivors’ statement is directed at Pam Bondi, the ousted Attorney General, whom they accuse of withholding documents and, more significantly, exposing the identities of some of the victims. The survivors highlighted that these failures continue to endanger lives while protecting Epstein's enablers, underlining the severity of the situation. Their statement concludes with a clear call to action, emphasizing that the survivors have fulfilled their part in seeking justice, and that it is now the responsibility of those in positions of power to do the same.\Melania Trump's decision to publicly deny any connection with Epstein on Thursday caught many by surprise, as there were no recent developments or reports linking them. During her statement to reporters at the White House, she explicitly stated that she was not an Epstein victim, that Epstein did not introduce her to Donald Trump, and that she met her husband at a New York City party in 1998. She also addressed an email exchange with Ghislaine Maxwell, insisting that it was nothing more than casual correspondence, and denied any close relationship. In her address, Melania said that she first met the financier in 2000 and was unaware of any allegations against him, despite public accusations of sex trafficking coming five years later. Melania also addressed what she said had been 'fake images and statements' linking her to Epstein on social media, urging caution about the information being disseminated. She asserted that the images and stories were completely false, and that she was not a witness or unnamed witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. She went on to call for justice in the Epstein case, noting that Epstein did not work alone and that several prominent male executives had resigned as the scandal grew increasingly politicized





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