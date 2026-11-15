Eren Wright Body Found: Fiance Silas O'Carroll Pond Pays Tribute

Silas O'Carroll Pond honors fiancée Eren Wright after her body was discovered in Lancashire marshland. Police confirm death is not treated as suspicious following the search.

A body recovered from marshland in Lancashire is believed to belong to Eren Wright, the 29-year-old bride-to-be who disappeared on October 27. Her fiancé, Silas O'Carroll Pond, has issued a heartfelt public tribute following the confirmation of the discovery, expressing gratitude for the community support during this tragic period.

Emotional Tribute From Fiance Silas O'Carroll Pond

Silas O'Carroll Pond took to Facebook to thank individuals who assisted in the search for Eren Wright and those who sent messages of support to the family. He described the outpouring of love from people who knew her or even knew her in passing as meaning the world to him during this devastating time.

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Silas O'Carroll Pond emphasized that Eren Wright was and remains the most important person to ever enter his life. He stated that her memory will be carried on with love and devotion, noting that he is currently trying to determine the shape of his world moving forward without her presence.

He explained his limited communication capacity by stating he is not ignoring private messages but simply lacks the emotional energy to reply immediately. He promised to respond when he has an answer regarding his future, adding that Eren Wright would have been moved beyond words by the care people showed for her.

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Timeline of Disappearance and Search Operations

Eren Wright was last seen wearing a light olive-green hoodie, cream wide-leg trousers, and white trainers. She was carrying a black handbag and a black shopping bag while holding a phone in front of her as she moved through her home area in Lytham St Annes.

CCTV footage tracked her last known movements in Lytham and St Annes before she was believed to have traveled towards Fairhaven Lake. Her mobile phone last registered activity in Birkdale, Southport, at approximately 5:30pm on the day she vanished.

Police search teams located the body at approximately 3:30pm on Thursday in marshland off the coast between Lytham and Warton. This discovery occurred two weeks after Silas O'Carroll Pond reported her missing and issued a public appeal for information regarding her whereabouts.

Police Investigation and Official Statements

Lancashire Police confirmed that formal identification procedures are still pending, yet officers strongly believe the body belongs to Eren Wright. They have informed her loved ones, who are currently receiving support during this difficult period.

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A police spokesperson addressed the public, acknowledging that many were following the enquiries to locate Eren Wright. The statement confirmed the location of the body in the marshland and expressed thoughts with her family at this devastating time.

Classification of Death and Next Legal Steps

Police have confirmed that the death of Eren Wright is not being treated as suspicious. This classification indicates that no criminal investigation is currently underway, shifting the process toward administrative and coronial procedures.

A report regarding the circumstances of the death is due to be passed to HM Coroner. This step is a standard requirement in such cases to officially record the death and determine the cause, ensuring all legal protocols are followed before final closure.