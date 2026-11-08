Eren Wright Missing: New CCTV Footage Released for Bride-To-Be Search

Lancashire Police release CCTV of Eren Wright, 29, who vanished from her Lytham home on October 27. New details on her last movements and location hopes.

Lancashire Police have released new CCTV footage documenting the final known movements of Eren Wright, a 29-year-old bride-to-be who has been missing since Tuesday, October 27. The video captures Ms Wright walking near a road in Lytham, Lancashire, while dressed in a light olive-green hoodie featuring a painting on the front, beige or cream wide-leg trousers, and white trainers.

CCTV Footage Reveals Last Known Movements

The visual evidence shows Ms Wright talking on her phone while carrying a black handbag and what appears to be a black shopping bag. These sightings occurred in Lytham and later in St Annes, specifically at a shop on Park Road around 4.30pm on the day she disappeared. This footage updates the previous last known location, which was recorded at approximately 10.30am on Clifton Drive South at the junction with St Anne's Road West.

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Fiancé Reports Disappearance From St David's Road

Eren Wright's fiancé, Silas O'Carroll Pond, reported her missing from their home on St David's Road South in Lytham St Annes on October 27. He stated that her mobile phone last pinged at approximately 5.30pm in the Birkdale area of Southport, Merseyside. Ms Wright is described as being 5ft 7in tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and distinctive tattoos of vines and a tree on her hands and arms.

Police Investigate Fairhaven Lake Area Connection

Investigators now believe that after the 4.30pm sighting, Ms Wright may have traveled to the Fairhaven Lake area, potentially arriving there around 5.30pm. Officers have conducted extensive CCTV enquiries and believe she moved into Lytham town centre before boarding a bus to St Annes. Search teams are currently focusing their efforts in the Fairhaven Lake area and along the nearby beach to locate any additional clues.

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Financial Records And Device Status Checked

Police have confirmed that they checked Ms Wright's bank accounts and found no money in them. Her phone has not turned on since October 27 at approximately 5.30pm when it was last active in Birkdale, Southport. Mr Pond has urged the public to come forward with any information, expressing that he and their pets are deeply concerned about her welfare.

Public Appeal For Footage And Information Help

A police spokesperson emphasized that enquiries are ongoing and include speaking to loved ones, house-to-house visits, and reviewing dashcam footage. They specifically asked for anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage capturing Ms Wright in Lytham or St Annes since 4.30pm on October 27 to contact them. The public is advised to call 999 if they see Ms Wright or to call 101 quoting log 1309 of October 27 if they have relevant information.

Warning Against Online Speculation About Case

Authorities have addressed the surge of online comments and speculation surrounding the disappearance. While appreciating the close-knit nature of the Lytham and St Annes communities, police reminded the public that Eren Wright is a real person with people who love and care about her. They asked citizens to refrain from unhelpful speculation online to avoid hindering the officers' investigations.