ErgoChair Ultra 2 Review: A Comfortable but Imperfect Upgrade

ErgoChair Ultra 2 gets high marks for adjustability and armrests but falls short on seat cushioning. A solid option for long hours but not without flaws.

The ErgoChair Ultra 2 is the natural evolution of its predecessor, building on a popular first iteration that impressed many. As an ergonomic chair, it gets a lot right without overcomplicating the core design.

After spending roughly five months using it as my primary home office chair, I can confidently say it does its job well - it never hindered my comfort or productivity, and I genuinely looked forward to sitting in it each day. However, for its $500 price point, a deeper analysis reveals both strengths and a notable weakness that might be a deal-breaker for some users.

Starting with the seat, the ErgoChair Ultra 2 offers a mix of mesh, metal, and memory foam. The foam padding, however, is not abundant, and this becomes apparent during long sitting sessions. I often noticed a slight pressure build-up on my hamstrings, just above the knees, despite adjusting the seat height and depth multiple times. This discomfort, though mild, is a clear indicator that the seat cushion could be thicker.

In comparison, the Branch Verve Chair, which sells for the same price, features a more generous foam seat that significantly enhances comfort. Where the Ultra 2 truly shines, though, is in its armrests. They are highly adjustable - up, down, side to side, forward, and backward - and remain comfortable even for bony elbows. This level of adjustability is exactly what I expect from a $500 office chair, and it surprisingly is not always included at this price point.

The armrests are wide and padded, making them suitable for both work and gaming sessions. The backrest of the Ultra 2 is another area of mixed feelings. The overall support for the upper and lower back is good, and I always felt properly aligned while sitting.

However, the exoskeleton back design, which features a flexible TPE layer behind the mesh, seems more about aesthetics than function. It looks cool, especially with the exposed plastic mesh extending over the shoulders, but it does not provide any meaningful ergonomic benefit. The material is not overly responsive, and there is no adjustable lumbar support, which is a notable omission. This design choice, prioritizing style over substance, prevents the chair from reaching a higher rating.

Aesthetically, the chair will likely fit well in a gamer-centric home office, especially in the white and black color scheme. In my black model, it did not stand out too much, blending into a professional setting. The skeletal back is reminiscent of the Herman Miller Embody, but the Ultra 2 lacks the sophisticated engineering that made the Embody so comfortable. Overall, the ErgoChair Ultra 2 is a solid ergonomic chair with excellent adjustability, particularly in the armrests.

It is comfortable for long stretches as long as you do not mind a firmer seat. The build quality is good, with materials like ABS plastic, aluminum, and polyester mesh. The chair offers a range of adjustments, including seat depth and backrest tilt, which help customize the fit.

However, the lack of a plush seat and adjustable lumbar support are drawbacks that might steer some buyers toward competitors. At $500, it competes directly with chairs like the Branch Verve, which offers superior seat comfort, but the Ultra 2 wins on armrest flexibility and overall aesthetic appeal. If you prioritize armrest adjustability and can tolerate a firmer seat, this chair is a worthwhile investment. Otherwise, you might want to explore options with more cushioning





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Ergonomic Chairs Office Chair Review Ergochair Ultra 2 Seat Comfort Adjustable Armrests

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