Eric Armstrong Wins Iowa House Seat Despite Withdrawing Campaign

Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong defeated Keith Jones in District 20 despite suspending his campaign for health reasons, reflecting broader Democratic gains in the state.

Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong secured victory in the state House District 20 election on Tuesday, defeating Republican Keith Jones with 55 percent of the vote to Jones' 45 percent. This result represents a margin of 865 votes and occurred despite Armstrong having officially suspended his campaign nearly two months prior to Election Day on September 7.

Armstrong Suspends Campaign For Health

Eric Armstrong announced his withdrawal from the race on September 7 via a Facebook post, citing personal health issues that required his full attention and immediate care. He stated at the time that he was stepping down effectively immediately to prioritize his recovery, yet his name remained on the ballot as an independent write-in or unopposed candidate depending on local filing rules, though the source notes he left his name on the ballot while ending his active efforts.

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Jones Questions Representative Fitness

Keith Jones, a retired police lieutenant and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors member, expressed skepticism regarding Armstrong's ability to serve after winning the primary-style contest. Jones told the Daily Mail that there are questions about Armstrong's past and health, noting that his opponent avoided all public interaction due to illness but now claims to be fit for duty. Jones argued that the district deserves a representative who can dedicate 100 percent of their energy to the race.

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Democrats Make Significant Gains In State

The victory for Eric Armstrong contributed to a wave of Democratic success across Iowa during the recent election cycle. Democrat Rob Sand won the governor's race, and Josh Turek flipped a Republican-held Senate seat by defeating Republican Ashley Hinson. Additionally, Democrats captured three of Iowa's four congressional districts, marking a significant shift in political control within the state legislature.

Armstrong Vows To Represent District

Eric Armstrong celebrated the win on Thursday, stating that voters sent a clear message about the direction they want Iowa to take. He told The New York Times on Wednesday that he would do his best to represent the district despite ongoing struggles with health issues, though he did not publicly identify the specific nature of his illness. Armstrong pledged to carry the voters' message to the Capitol in January as he prepares to succeed Josh Turek in the state House.