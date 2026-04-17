Eric Dane's Widow Rebecca Gayheart and Daughter Georgia Step Out for Dinner Amidst Euphoria Season 3 Tribute

Rebecca Gayheart, the former wife of the late Eric Dane, was spotted dining with their daughter Georgia in Los Angeles. The outing follows the emotional tribute to Dane, who passed away from ALS, at the premiere of Euphoria's third season.

Rebecca Gayheart , the former wife of the late actor Eric Dane , was recently seen enjoying a dinner outing with their daughter Georgia in Los Angeles. The pair dined at the upscale eatery Sushi Park, a popular spot among celebrities. This public appearance comes just days after the season three premiere of the HBO series Euphoria , which paid a heartfelt tribute to Dane.

Gayheart, 54, opted for a stylish ensemble featuring a brown coat layered over a burgundy shirt, complemented by blue jeans and brown loafers. Her blonde hair was neatly pulled back into a bun, and she carried a striking cheetah-print handbag. Georgia, 14, walked alongside her mother, dressed casually in a dark green sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Gayheart is also mother to another daughter, 16-year-old Billie, from her marriage to Dane, but Billie was not present for this particular outing. The touching tribute to Dane, who passed away at the age of 53 on February 19th after a courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also extended to his Euphoria co-stars Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen. The emotional opening of the third season's first episode featured a graphic honoring Dane. Later in the episode, the names of the three men, who tragically passed away in the years since the show's second season concluded in early 2022, were displayed. Dane had publicly disclosed his ALS diagnosis in April of the previous year and had completed filming for Euphoria's third season prior to his passing. Show creator Sam Levinson expressed profound sadness at Dane's death, stating in a released statement that working with him was an honor and being his friend was a gift. He extended his deepest condolences to Dane's family. This marks one of the first public appearances for Gayheart and her daughters since Dane's death, having previously attended The Drama premiere in March to support Zendaya, a lead in the film and Dane's co-star on Euphoria. The premiere also featured Robert Pattinson. The public's response to Dane's passing has been significant, with fans expressing outrage over his exclusion from the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars. In response to the outpouring of love and condolences from around the world, a public memorial service is being planned. A source close to Gayheart indicated that the celebration of life aims to make Dane feel loved and appreciated, ensuring his life's work was meaningful. Dane's death certificate confirmed respiratory failure as the cause, with ALS identified as the underlying condition. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness and breathing difficulties. Months before his death, Dane secretly recorded a personal message for his daughters, Billie and Georgia, as part of a 50-minute film titled Famous Last Words: Eric Dane. The heartfelt interview, conducted with Brad Falchuk, was intended for posthumous release, with Dane sharing his love and acknowledging his efforts and occasional stumbles. Dane was also widely recognized for his role as Dr. Mark 'McSteamy' Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and appeared in films such as Bad Boys: Ride Or Die





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Eric Dane's Widow Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Dinner With Daughter Georgia Amidst Euphoria TributeRebecca Gayheart, the widow of the late actor Eric Dane, was seen having dinner with their daughter Georgia in Los Angeles. The outing occurred days after Eric Dane was honored during the premiere of the third season of Euphoria, where his memory was celebrated following his passing from ALS.

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