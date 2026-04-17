Eric Dane's Widow Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Dinner With Daughter Georgia Amidst Euphoria Tribute

Rebecca Gayheart, the widow of the late actor Eric Dane, was seen having dinner with their daughter Georgia in Los Angeles. The outing occurred days after Eric Dane was honored during the premiere of the third season of Euphoria, where his memory was celebrated following his passing from ALS.

Rebecca Gayheart , the grieving widow of actor Eric Dane , was observed enjoying a dinner outing with their teenage daughter, Georgia, in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The 54-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter chose the exclusive celebrity hotspot Sushi Park for their meal. This public appearance comes just days after Eric Dane was posthumously honored during the premiere of the third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria .

Gayheart presented a sophisticated yet casual ensemble for the occasion. She wore a chic brown coat layered over a rich burgundy shirt, complemented by classic blue jeans. Her footwear consisted of practical brown loafers, and her signature blonde hair was neatly pulled back into a bun. To complete her look, she carried a striking, oversized cheetah-print handbag. Her daughter, Georgia, opted for a more relaxed style, sporting a dark green sweatshirt paired with comfortable grey sweatpants as she walked alongside her mother. Notably absent from this dinner was Gayheart and Dane's elder daughter, 16-year-old Billie. The mother-daughter dinner at Sushi Park occurred shortly after the Euphoria season three premiere on Sunday, which paid a heartfelt tribute to Eric Dane, alongside fellow departed cast and crew members Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen. The opening of the episode featured a poignant graphic dedicated to Dane's memory. Later in the episode, viewers saw the names of the three men who had tragically passed away in the four years since the conclusion of the show's second season in early 2022. Eric Dane's death, at the age of 53 on February 19th, was the most recent loss, following his courageous battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The actor, who portrayed Cal Jacobs in 21 episodes of the popular series, had publicly shared his diagnosis in April of the previous year. Tragically, Dane had already completed filming for Euphoria's third season prior to his passing. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, expressed his profound sorrow in a statement, calling Dane a dear friend and stating that working with him was an honor and being his friend was a gift. Levinson concluded his statement with prayers for Dane's family and a wish for his memory to be a blessing. This was not the first public appearance for Gayheart and her daughters since Dane's death; they had previously attended the premiere of The Drama in March to support Zendaya, Dane's Euphoria co-star, and the film's lead actor Robert Pattinson. Further details revealed that Eric Dane's passing was attributed to respiratory failure, as confirmed by his death certificate, with ALS identified as the underlying cause. Respiratory failure is a recognized complication of ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, leading to a gradual decline in muscle control and breathing capacity. In a deeply moving act, months before his death, Dane secretly recorded a 50-minute film for Netflix titled Famous Last Words: Eric Dane. This intimate interview, conducted with Brad Falchuk, was intended for posthumous release and contained a profoundly personal message for his daughters, Billie and Georgia, where he spoke directly to the camera, expressing his efforts and imperfections. The actor's legacy also extends beyond Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy, as he starred in films like Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024). The public memorial for Dane, a response to fan outcry over his exclusion from The Oscars' In Memoriam segment, is currently being planned. The tribute aims to make Dane feel loved and acknowledged, a sentiment echoed by the outpouring of condolences from around the globe that have touched his family





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