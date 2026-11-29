GOP donor Eric Deters files defamation lawsuit against disgraced former Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleging false accusations and breach of contract following her resignation.

Eric Deters, a prominent Republican donor and former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate, has initiated a legal battle against Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former United States Ambassador to Greece. The lawsuit accuses Guilfoyle of defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and breach of contract. This legal action follows her abrupt resignation from her diplomatic post in mid-October.

Lawsuit Details and Core Allegations

The legal complaint was filed on October 15 in the Kenton Circuit Court in Kentucky. It stems directly from a Wall Street Journal report that exposed text messages between Deters and Guilfoyle. In these messages, Guilfoyle allegedly requested $100,000 from Deters to pay an American Express credit card bill. Deters denies these texts are fake and refutes Guilfoyle's counter-accusations that he is a blackmailer who owed her $150,000 for speaking engagements.

Also read Jill Zarin reacts to daughter Ally connecting with sperm donor dad

Deters asserts in the lawsuit that Guilfoyle made these allegations with malice. He claims the accusations have subjected him to public hatred, ridicule, and contempt. The suit states that these actions have severely injured his reputation. Additionally, Deters argues that Guilfoyle breached a contract by failing to facilitate contact with the Trump administration regarding a legal case he was pursuing.

Dispute Over Financial and Personal Interactions

The conflict involves complex financial and personal histories. Deters paid Guilfoyle $300,000 over several years for her appearances at his Freedom Fest events. These appearances occasionally included Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle's former fiancé. Deters alleges that Guilfoyle sought to win back Trump Jr.'s favor by begging him to compliment her publicly during these events.

Advertisement

Deters also describes inappropriate behavior at political festivals. He claims Guilfoyle recruited his wife and a friend to secretly sneak alcohol into an event. He compared her actions to a high schooler hiding alcohol from parents. After the event ended, Deters stated that Guilfoyle insisted on packing leftover catered VIP food to take home. These details support his claim of false light invasion of privacy.

Resignation and White House Response

Gilfoyle was forced out of her posting as United States Ambassador to Greece last month. Her departure came after a string of scandals involving her conduct in Athens. Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the resignation during a briefing in mid-October. Zacharia stated the White House asked Guilfoyle to resign and wished her well.

Gilfoyle initially resisted the news, making excuses and calling the situation unfair. She posted a statement on X claiming the allegations were false. She vowed to vigorously defend her name and reputation. Guilfoyle thanked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their support during her tenure.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress and humiliation. It names Guilfoyle's attorneys, Jesse Binnall and David M Schwartz, as co-defendants. This legal move adds pressure to Guilfoyle as she attempts to remain a loyal supporter of the America First movement. The case highlights the personal and political fallout from her diplomatic tenure. The outcome of the defamation suit remains to be determined in Kentucky courts.