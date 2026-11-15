Eric McDowell Sets New Jersey Swordfish Record with 622.5-Pound Catch

Eric McDowell and his crew landed a massive 622.5-pound swordfish off New Jersey, breaking the previous state record of 531 pounds after a grueling five-hour battle.

Eric McDowell of New Jersey has secured his place in local fishing history by landing a colossal 622.5-pound swordfish. The monumental catch occurred on November 4 when McDowell and his three-person crew traveled to Tom's Canyon, located approximately 85 miles offshore from Ocean City.

The Epic Battle with a Giant Fish

The expedition began at 3:30 am on McDowell's 37-foot powerboat, Valhalla, which operates under the name Premium Time. Around 11:30 am, the group hooked the massive fish, initiating a grueling struggle that lasted more than five hours. McDowell described the swordfish as potentially the strongest fish in the ocean, noting that he has previously caught 1,000-pound bluefin tuna and blue marlin exceeding 500 pounds, yet this encounter was uniquely demanding.

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The sheer size of the fish became apparent when it breached the surface. About an hour into the fight, the swordfish jumped half its body out of the water, revealing its substantial bulk. An hour later, the fish performed a rare feat by launching its entire body completely clear of the water, a unique behavior that thrilled the crew. McDowell estimated that the fish traveled at least three miles during the battle, testing the limits of both the anglers and their equipment.

Stakeholders Praise Teamwork and Vessel Performance

Dan Pettit, who works at McDowell's insurance firm and accompanied the crew, characterized the catch as a lifetime achievement for everyone involved. The team members included Jason Olsen and Jacob Bowell, who all contributed to the successful haul. Pettit highlighted the significance of the weight, stating that the 622.5-pound fish is possibly the largest swordfish ever weighed in New Jersey, shattering the previous state record of 531 pounds.

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McDowell credited the Valhalla for its crucial role in the operation, calling it an awesome boat capable of handling the immense pressure. The vessel successfully transported the massive fish from the deep waters of Tom's Canyon, where the depth reached approximately 1,200 feet, all the way back to the safety of the dock. The crew's patience was tested by the slow retrieval process, with McDowell noting that they might only gain an inch of line at a time while the fish constantly pulled back.

Community Celebration and Record Submission

Upon returning to the Ocean City Yacht Club dock at 8:30 pm, the crew was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of friends and family. Jen Bowman, the Yacht Club's services manager, remarked on the sudden excitement in the normally quiet town. The event allowed the locals to witness a historic moment, as the fish was weighed and measured right at the club, validating the team's extraordinary effort.

The swordfish measured a total length of 14 feet, with a bill measuring 4 feet and a distance of 10 feet from the lower jaw to the fork of the tail. The crew plans to submit the bounty for an official state record, awaiting confirmation from the appropriate authorities. McDowell expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make such a significant catch in his hometown, describing the experience of sharing the moment with loved ones as particularly special.

Sharing the Bounty with the Local Community

After the weighing and documentation process, the crew faced the logistical challenge of transporting the massive fish. Since McDowell could not fit the entire catch into his pickup truck, he decided to cut the fish up at the yacht club. The team then distributed the steaks to their neighbors, resulting in a celebration that extended beyond the fishing community.

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McDowell noted that he has fished in various locations around the world, but bringing such a prize back to New Jersey held unique sentimental value. The distribution of the swordfish steaks ensured that many local residents got to enjoy the fruits of the team's labor. As the community continues to buzz about the catch, the focus now shifts to the official verification of the new state record, which would stand as a testament to the skill and endurance of Eric McDowell and his crew.