Eric Roberts Feared Career Was Over After Near-Fatal Accident and Coma

Veteran actor Eric Roberts shared his personal struggles following a severe car accident that left him in a coma and battling depression, fearing his acting career was over before a surprising role in Bob Fosse's Star 80 offered him a lifeline. He also reflected on the nature of characters in the film and the pervasiveness of certain traits in Hollywood.

Veteran actor Eric Roberts has revealed a dark period in his career where he believed his acting days were numbered. At the age of 27, following a severe car accident that left him in a coma and suffering from significant short-term memory loss and impaired hand-eye coordination, Roberts plunged into a profound depression.

It was a startling contrast to his earlier success, having achieved fame before his younger sister, Julia Roberts, carved out her own iconic Hollywood path.

The accident cast a long shadow, making the subsequent offer to star in Bob Fosse's 1983 film Star 80 a moment of unexpected reprieve.

Speaking on the It Happened In Hollywood podcast, Roberts described the time as profoundly difficult and peculiar, grappling with the belief that his acting career was either over or severely limited.

He recalled the immense personal struggle he faced during this period of deep despair.

Amidst this personal turmoil, a fortunate turn of events occurred when his manager received a Bob Fosse script from a casting director who was not authorized to share it.

Despite his reservations about the script's narrative, which chronicled the tragic story of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten and her husband Paul Snider, Roberts was compelled to audition due to his profound admiration for director Bob Fosse.

He initially found the script too simplistic, portraying a clear divide between good and evil, with a sense of oppression that did not resonate with him. Roberts candidly admitted, 'I didn't like it because it seemed too black and white to me. It seemed too bad guy, good girl, put upon, oppressive. It just seemed too black and white, and it wasn't interesting. Even though it was a true story, it didn't light me up.' Nevertheless, his desire to collaborate with Fosse fueled his dedication.

He invested significant effort into his audition, attending five or six callbacks before being offered the role of Paul Snider. The intensity of his preparation was underscored by three months dedicated to researching the character. Through this deep dive, Roberts began to grasp the film's underlying message. He elaborated on the nature of the characters portrayed, stating, 'Everybody thinks it's unusual tale because of how it ended, but Paul Sniders are a dime a dozen. They surround us. They're all around us.' He drew parallels to the pervasive environment of show business, where individuals are constantly exposed to arrogance, ego, and superficiality, labeling these traits as commonplace rather than exceptional.

Roberts emphasized the value of the story lies in its depiction of not unusual individuals, whose actions, while not always culminating in murder-suicides, represent a recurring pattern of destructive behavior that is prevalent in society.

The seasoned actor, who boasts over 700 acting credits, including a memorable role in The Runaway Train, has previously expressed his gratitude for his enduring career, likening himself to one of Hollywood's most fortunate individuals. He routinely receives a substantial volume of offers daily, relishing the opportunity to embody a wide array of characters.

In a separate revelation, his sister, Julia Roberts, recently reflected on the evolving cultural landscape, suggesting that the iconic film Pretty Woman, which she starred in, might not be feasible to produce today.

The actress, who portrayed Vivian Ward in the beloved 1990 romantic comedy, believes that contemporary societal perspectives would make it impossible for her to inhabit such a role now, citing the accumulation of life experiences that have shaped her understanding of the world. She explained to Deadline, 'Oh, it's impossible. I have too many years of the weight of the world inside of me now that I wouldn't be able to kind of levitate in a movie like that, right? I mean, not weight of the world, like, negative, but just all the things that we learn, all the things we put in our pockets along the way. It would be impossible to play someone who was really innocent, in a way.' She elaborated on the inherent innocence she perceived in her character, acknowledging that it might seem an unusual characteristic to ascribe to a prostitute but felt it was a genuine aspect of Vivian's portrayal, perhaps stemming from her youth.

The shifting public opinion and evolving discourse surrounding Pretty Woman, where Julia's character develops a romance with Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, has led Roberts to acknowledge the discomfort some viewers now experience with the film's premise





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