Eric Roberts' Near Career-Ending Accident and the Role That Saved Him

Veteran actor Eric Roberts recounts the profound impact of a severe car accident in his late twenties, which led to memory loss and a deep depression, nearly extinguishing his acting aspirations. He shares how an unexpected opportunity to star in Bob Fosse's acclaimed film Star 80 provided a lifeline and a renewed perspective on his career and the nature of fame.

Eric Roberts , the prolific actor and older brother to Hollywood icon Julia Roberts, recently shared a poignant and challenging period of his life during an appearance on the It Happened In Hollywood podcast. At the age of 27, Roberts was involved in a serious automobile accident that left him in a coma and suffering from significant short-term memory loss and difficulties with hand-eye coordination.

This traumatic event cast a dark shadow over his future, leading him to believe his acting career was not just in jeopardy, but likely over. The actor described this time as one of the deepest depressions he had ever experienced, a stark contrast to the vibrant career he had begun to build. It was amidst this profound personal struggle that an unexpected opportunity arose. His manager presented him with a script for Bob Fosse's 1983 film, Star 80. Although initially unenthusiastic about the script itself, which depicted the tragic true story of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten and her abusive husband Paul Snider, Roberts's deep admiration for director Bob Fosse compelled him to audition. He confessed that the script initially struck him as too simplistic, a narrative of clear-cut villains and victims. However, the prospect of working with Fosse, a filmmaker he greatly respected, served as a powerful motivator. He dedicated himself to the audition process, attending five or six meetings with the director, a testament to his commitment to potentially overcoming his personal health challenges for the sake of his art. Upon securing the role of Paul Snider, Roberts embarked on a three-month journey of research and character development. This immersive process allowed him to move beyond his initial reservations about the script and gain a deeper understanding of the film's underlying message. He came to realize that the story, far from being an unusual tale of extreme characters, highlighted the pervasive presence of individuals like Paul Snider in everyday life, particularly within the cutthroat environment of show business. Roberts observed that the entertainment industry often surrounds people with ego, obnoxiousness, and a superficial coolness. He posited that such individuals are not rare exceptions but rather commonplace, their actions often mirroring the destructive patterns depicted in the film, even if they do not culminate in such tragic violence. This realization provided him with a fresh perspective, not only on the film's narrative but also on the broader human condition, ultimately helping him to rekindle his passion for acting and reaffirm his place within the industry he had feared losing





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Eric Roberts Feared Career Was Over After Near-Fatal Accident and ComaVeteran actor Eric Roberts shared his personal struggles following a severe car accident that left him in a coma and battling depression, fearing his acting career was over before a surprising role in Bob Fosse's Star 80 offered him a lifeline. He also reflected on the nature of characters in the film and the pervasiveness of certain traits in Hollywood.

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